‘I have big shoes to fill’ – Ayanda Thabethe to compete at Miss Supranational

Sandisiwe Mbhele

The Miss South Africa organisation has announced that runner-up Ayanda Thabethe will be representing the country at one of the pageants’ biggest nights, Miss Supranational.

Last year, the organisation surprised the nation when they announced Miss SA 2021 Lalela Mswane would represent the country at the Miss Supranational pageant.

Traditionally the runner-ups usually take centre stage for this international competition whilst the winner represents SA through Miss Universe or Miss World.

In an announcement on Tuesday, the runner to Miss SA 2022 Ayanda Thabethe is excited to fill in the shoes left by Mswane.

“I have some big shoes to fill”

Mswane is the reigning Miss Supranational and Thabethe is aware and is looking forward to it.

“Miss South Africa 2021 Lalela Mswane is the reigning Miss Supranational and she in turn took the crown from Miss Namibia Chanique Rabe. I am looking forward to this next step in my journey. However, just as important to me, is the launch of Project Khulisa which I hope will make a difference in communities who need it most,” said the first runner-up in a statement.

The impactful change she wants to contribute to society is food insecurity through the advocacy campaign Project Khulisa.

It aims to help communities struggling with food insecurity, while also opening critical discussions around nutrition and the country’s double burden of malnutrition and obesity.

WATCH: First runner-up Ayanda Thabethe as Miss Supranational

This decision makes sense as the beauty queen is in the final year of a BSc in Dietetics and Human Nutrition at the University of KwaZulu-Natal.

“I believe that good food is the beginning of a better life for everyone and nourishment is the cornerstone. My goal is to improve the future of all South Africans through nutritional intervention and innovation by mobilising food solutions through initiatives such as community vegetable gardens, food parcels and education around diet.”

Thabethe says she wants to “break the poverty cycle” to combat malnutrition and hunger. She also wants to have her advocacy campaign reach schools by providing better standards of food, including healthy meals for learners through the National School Nutrition Programme.

Reigning Miss SA Ndvai Nokeri participated in the Miss Universe pageant in America in January. The Limpopo native made it into the top 16 of the competition. Nokeri said she is routing for Thabethe all the way.

Miss Supranational will take place held in Poland on 14 July.