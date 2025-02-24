Anele Mdoda allegedly threatened with rape by Uber driver

Mdoda said she had ordered an Uber and selected the 'don’t talk to me option', which seemingly did not sit well with the driver.

Radio personality Anele Mdoda has shared a harrowing experience of allegedly being threatened with rape by an Uber driver.

The celebrity presenter shared the details on social media platform X (formally Twitter) in the early hours of Monday morning.

‘Rape’

In the post, Mdoda said she had ordered an Uber and selected the “don’t talk to me option.”

Mdoda alleged: “My Uber driver tonight was upset that I had picked the don’t talk to me option. He then said: ‘In my country, we would rape you to teach you a lesson’ and I had to fake being on Instagram Live to get home safe.

“Then, when he got to my hotel, he started shouting at me, and I really recorded, and this is what ensued, and there was a couple that could see I was under duress. I apologise for my language. I was in danger,” Mdoda said on X.

‘Rape to keep me in line’

Mdoda shared more about her ordeal.

“So after he threatened me with rape to keep in line, I started recording so that if anything happens to me, it’s on record. I faked being on Instagram Live. This was in Cape Town.”

The Citizen sent Uber a request for comment. This will be added to the story once received.

Uber South Africa did respond to Mdoda on X.

“We are sorry to hear about this. Kindly provide us with a phone number/email address linked to your account and the trip date and time via DM to assist further. Appreciate your understanding.”

‘They’re the worst’

Journalist and presenter Heidi Giokos also responded to Mdoda, sharing her experience.

“I’m sorry you had to go through this, Anele. I’ve always said that Uber drivers in Cape [Town] are the worst. My stomach is always tied when I take an Uber. And here’s a clear example of what happens!”

GBV crime stats

On Friday, the latest crime statistics in South Africa revealed that while contact crimes against women have shown an overall decline, Police Minister Senzo Mchunu said GBV remained a critical issue in the country.

Mchunu released the third quarter crime statistics, covering the period from 1 October to 31 December 2024.

The statistics indicate that 11 803 rape cases and 2 188 sexual assault cases were recorded in the country during this period.

“Rape cases have increased in KZN, Mpumalanga and the Free State, whereas other provinces have recorded decreases.

“This data serves as a stark reminder that gender-based violence [GBV] remains a critical issue requiring intensified interventions.”

