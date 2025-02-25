Ntuli wants ‘Celeste N Da Big Dudes’ award at Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards [VIDEO]

Inspired by 80s music group Brenda & The Big Dudes, Ntuli's Celeste N Da Big Dudes had a run in some of the country’s major cities.

Celeste Ntuli has three nominations at this year’s Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards. But she wants to win an award for her comedy special Celeste N Da Big Dudes.Picture: celestentuli/Instagram

Comedian Celeste Ntuli is nominated in what could be considered the biggest categories at the Savanna Comics’ Choice Comedy Awards. Still, she says she’d be most happy with winning the Best Comedy Festival or Show Award.



“I will be so happy when Celeste N Da Big Dudes show wins,” Ntuli told The Citizen.

Inspired by 1980s music collective Brenda & The Big Dudes, Ntuil’s comedy special Celeste N Da Big Dudes had a run in some of the country’s major cities last year.

The comedian’s “Big Dudes” are some of the country’s biggest comics, who differ in each city she performs in.

Celeste N Da Big Dudes is nominated for the Best Comedy Festival or Show Award alongside Mpho Popps Birthday Comedy Special, Laugh Africa Comedy Festival, Bioscope Sundays, and That’s Not Funny: Moveable Feast Comedy Night.

The award is up for public vote.

The comedian, who is also an actress, is also nominated for the Headliner of the Year Award as well as the Comedian of the Year Award.

“I’m grateful to be nominated, it is always an honour to get recognition from Comics Choice Awards,” she said.

These will be the 12 edition of the awards, set to take place at The Lyric Theatre on Saturday, April 12.

Bongani’s blessing

Brenda & The Big Dudes was an 80s Pop band featuring Fassie on vocals, keyboard and synthesiser player Desmond Malotana, Dumisane Ngobeni on piano, drummer Job “Fats” Mlangeni, Rufus Klaas on guitar, and David Mabaso.

Mabaso, who is a renowned bassist, is the remaining living member of the iconic pop band.

“We set a trend and left a stamp with Weekend Special because we were committed to what we were doing. The song is a hard act to follow and has outlived its remixes and cover versions because it is a genuine township original,” Mabaso said in 2013.

“I am proud of the show that I put up,” said Ntuli.

In 2024, Celeste received a blessing to use the title from Brenda’s son, Bongani Fassie.

“It was what I have been waiting for from anyone in her family or band members. It was even more special to not only get a nod but an approval from Bongani Fassie himself; I would like to believe it was an approval from the icon herself,” averred Ntuli.

Celeste in London

Ntuli was in London in the past week as part of Nigerian comic Basketmouth’s England leg of his Yes I Said It Tour, which has also travelled to other parts of Europe.

There are videos circulating online of Ntuli entertaining audiences abroad. In one video, Basketmouth describes Ntuli as the best female comedian in Africa.

“It is such a privilege for another great comedian to say such praises on my way. I can’t describe the feeling,” Ntuli said.

The audience in the England show was predominately Nigerian since Basketmouth is one of the biggest names in comedy from the West African country.

“This was the third time I have performed for his audience. Yes, mainly Nigerians as well as other countries from the continent. Amazing show all the time. I will be touring with him next year.

