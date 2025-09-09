‘Once money is in my account, it doesn’t go back’ – Zodwa Wabantu after being accused of not honouring a gig

Zodwa Wabantu was booked to perform at Newtown’s Cappello at The Billionaire’s launch of their single, 'Nyamazane'.

Controversial entertainer Zodwa Wabantu is standing her ground after a club owner accused her of not honouring a gig she was booked for.

Wabantu was booked to perform at Newtown’s Cappello in mid-August at The Billionaire’s launch of their single, Nyamazane.

“Ja, I didn’t honour it. I didn’t go to Cappello, I went to Botswana,” Zodwa told The Citizen.

Wabantu said it was a matter of who paid the most, as the out-of-country gig paid her R30 000, while she was only paid a R3 000 deposit for the one in Joburg.

Zodwa not paying back the money

Wabantu is unwilling to repay the money.

“I tried speaking with Ngcebo, the one that gave me the gig. I told them that they should do another gig and they refused and say they want the money back. But I told them that once the money is in my account, it doesn’t go back because my face is on the poster, I advertised on my Instagram,” she said.

Businessman Shane Reddy owns Cappello in Newtown. The Billionaires is a South African DJ duo consisting of Ngcebo Mdima and Karabo Motlogelwa.

Speaking to The Citizen, Mdima said businessman Reddy flew from Cape Town to see Wabantu live.

“She should have called and said, ‘guys, there’s another gig coming in, could we please reschedule?’. Instead she kept silent and ignored us till she was back the following week. That’s rude!” Mdima said.

“She must take account and pay back his money”

Reddy hadn’t responded to The Citizen’s questions at the time of publishing; the story will be updated once his response comes through.

‘They are causing drama’

Wabantu doesn’t think her brand is being tarnished by not honouring the gig.

“No, not at all. I want money, how am I tarnishing my brand, when I bagged R30 000?”

She can’t recall the full amount she agreed on with the Cappello owner; however, she said even that full amount couldn’t beat the number from the Botswanan gig.

“It was little, I think it was about R5 000… so you can see that they are causing drama.”

“Coming to you as media is just an overreaction. They still have to come back to me with another date when I can perform.”

While Wabantu isn’t bothered by how her brand will be perceived following her no-show, Mdima is concerned that it will affect their relationship with Reddy.

“I don’t think he will book us again if she does not pay him back. It’s unfortunate that he doesn’t want to have anything to do with her, we need to respect other people’s rules and decisions. She cannot say we should arrange another date, we don’t own the club,” Mdima said.

