Pretty Yende: From witnessing the Notre Dame in flames to performing at the reopening this weekend [VIDEO]

In 2019 Pretty Yende witnessed the Notre Dame ablaze from the window of her apartment in Paris.

South African opera singer Pretty Yende will be performing at the reopening of the Notre Dame. Picture: pretty_yende_official /Instagram

After witnessing the Notre Dame being ravaged by flames from her apartment in Paris, South African Opera singer Pretty Yende will perform at the reopening of the historic French cathedral this weekend.

“I remember I was actually there in Paris when the church got burnt,” Yende told SABC News.

In April 2019, Notre Dame was engulfed by flames, making headlines all over the world.

Notre Dame ablaze

The fire destroyed the cathedral’s spire, weakening the structure and leaving a large hole in the roof. Hundreds of firefighters worked through the night to extinguish the blaze.

“I could really see from my window when it happened and literally, I could feel the pain and I could feel the whole atmosphere change,” averred the opera singer.

“You could see how important the church is for not only France Paris but also anyone who is Christian and I am a Christian. It was something very very…like a lump on my throat” Yende said expressing her anguish.

There were neither reported casualties nor injuries, except some reports that state that three emergency workers were injured during the extinguishing.

The cause of the fire remains unknown but there are suggestions that a short electrical circuit or a cigarette could have sparked the flames.

Major reopening

The Notre Dame reopening is being held on Saturday and Sunday and will be attended by about 50 heads of state including US President-elect Donald Trump.

Other artists on the bill are Chinese pianist Lang Lang, cellist Yo-Yo Ma, and Benin-born singer Angelique Kidjo.

Performing on gigantic occasions on international stages isn’t new to the Mkhondo (formerly known as Piet Retief) born Soprano. In 2023 Yende performed at the coronation of the UK’s King Charles.

Also in 2023, Yende was appointed as an ambassador by the World Health Organisation (WHO) for Arts and Health.

First time inside Notre Dame

The European-based singer said she’s yet to be inside the church, pre or post-the blaze. She spoke with excitement about experiencing the cathedral for the first time.

“Of all the monuments you can think of — of Pairs — that you might think I would’ve been, Notre Dame is one I have never been in,” she shared.

“What a special way to be able to experience Notre Dame through this incredible renewal, and so I’m really excited and happy to experience it in this way.”

