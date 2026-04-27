MSC Opera wraps up 2025/2026 season

The ship returned to South Africa last year in November for its second season.

MSC Opera is wrapping up the 2025/2026 season this month, which ran from November 2025 to April 2026.

The ship returned to South Africa last year in November as part of its second season, sailing from Durban, Pomene, and other Indian Ocean destinations.

A new MSC Opera cruise season is expected to return in November this year.

A four-night MSC Opera escape from Durban to Pomene Island

Earlier this year, I also got to experience the MSC Opera alongside media colleagues and thousands of other guests who cruised from Durban to Pomene Island.

Before embarkation day, I was nervous. Properly nervous. I found myself scrolling through TikTok every day, looking for tips from people who had done it before. What to pack. What not to pack. Where to eat. What to expect.

That endless scrolling actually helped. It made the experience feel less intimidating. By the time I arrived in Durban, I felt like I had a quiet support system of strangers who had already done the journey ahead of me.

The cruise itself was four nights, which somehow felt short and long at the same time.

I was booked into a balcony cabin, and I would honestly recommend it to anyone doing this for the first time. There is something about waking up, pulling back the curtain, and seeing nothing but open water. You sit there quietly, watching the ocean move, and it feels like everything else has paused. The sea becomes your private screen, and the sound of the waves does all the work.

This four-night cruise delivered a mix of relaxation, discovery and classic cruising comforts. From the moment you step aboard the MSC Opera, the focus is on ease, comfort and letting the rhythm of the voyage unfold.

Embarkation in Durban was simple. We arrived, checked in, and boarded without delays. Once on board, I took time to find my way around and settle in before departure.

MSC Opera is a mid-sized ship with about 2,658 passengers across 1,070 cabins. It does not feel overwhelming. The layout is easy to understand, with open decks, lounges and central spaces that quickly become familiar.

As we left Durban, the coastline slowly disappeared, and the focus shifted to life at sea.

Onboard days are structured but flexible. A daily programme is delivered to cabins and is also available in public spaces, listing everything from morning stretches on deck to evening performances and themed events.

You are never forced into a schedule, but there is always something happening somewhere. You move between quiet moments, group activities and open deck spaces depending on your mood.

Feast on board

The dining experience aboard the MSC Opera is one of the key parts of the voyage for many guests. Meals are included in the cruise fare, and the offering changes daily, allowing for variety throughout the trip.

The main restaurant serves plated dinners with menus that rotate each night, combining international dishes with regionally influenced options. Guests also have access to a buffet, which operates across breakfast, lunch and dinner.

The buffet includes a range of stations such as salads, freshly baked pizzas, hot Asian dishes and desserts. Both the buffet and main dining rooms are open throughout the voyage, offering flexibility in dining.

Basic beverages, including water, juices, tea and coffee, are generally included in buffet areas. Alcoholic drinks and speciality beverages are available at bars and lounges across the ship at an additional cost, depending on individual packages.

Entertainment and nights onboard

Nights onboard have their own energy. There are live shows, music performances and casual entertainment spread across different venues.

The Teatro dell Opera stands out , a two-deck theatre where guests find everything from stage productions to live performances. Music also flows through smaller spaces like lounges and bars, where a quick drink can easily turn into a longer stay.

There is also the Byblos Disco, which comes alive late at night. This was my personal favourite. Dancing and singing along to Amapiano hits, picking up new dance moves from others, and joining in on a few TikTok challenges as a group. It is the kind of space where the energy builds naturally and spills across the room. Some guests stay until early morning, while others come and go depending on the rhythm of the day. The energy is there if you want it, but it never feels forced.

Pomene Island

One of the planned highlights was a stop at Pomene Island in Mozambique, which I had been looking forward to.

However, due to bad weather, we were unable to call at the island. We were informed that conditions made it unsafe to proceed. It was a disappointment, but safety came first.

Pomene Bay is part of a protected nature reserve known for its untouched coastline, mangroves and clear waters. Even without stepping ashore, it remained one of the most anticipated parts of the itinerary, and it is something I would still look forward to experiencing in a future season.

As the ship returned to Durban, I realised the experience was less about one moment and more about the rhythm of the entire journey. It is early mornings at sea, quiet balcony moments, long buffet meals, and evenings that often stretch longer than expected.

The MSC Opera experience is not about rushing. It is about slowing down without even noticing it happening.

Practical takeaways from cruising

By the end of the voyage, a few practical lessons stood out. Packing a mix of casual wear and slightly smarter outfits makes life easier, especially for evenings onboard. It also helps to plan ahead for extras like drinks packages, spa treatments and shore excursions, which i heard are often cheaper when booked before departure.

Onboard spending can add up quickly, from souvenirs to photos and additional drinks, so a small daily budget helps avoid surprises at the end of the trip. Shore time also goes quickly, whether you choose a relaxed beach day or a guided excursion, so planning ahead makes the experience smoother.

For more information on upcoming cruises, pricing and packages, visit msccruises.co.za.