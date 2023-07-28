‘Unfollowed’: Jub Jub and others to appear on Showmax’s new doccie about cancel culture

By Lineo Lesemane

Showmax viewers are in for a treat as the platform announces a brand new doccie series titled Unfollowed.

Unfollowed will be hosted by the seasoned radio and television news anchor Thembekile Mrototo.

According to the entertainment commentator, Phil Mphela, the series is about cancel culture.

Each episode focuses on a different celebrity, including Jub Jub, Lady Zamar, Mihlali, Nonhle Thema, Ntsiki Mazwai, Phat Joe, Tol Ass Mo, and Zoe Mthiyane.

“Unfollowed delves into the workings of cancel culture and social media through the real-life stories of media personalities. Rach sheds light on a unique aspect of the cancel culture phenomenon,” Showmax shared.

Other new shows to watch on Showmax

Minx‘s first season was nominated for Best Comedy at the 2023 Satellite Awards.

Season 2 picks up as Doug and Joyce sell Bottom Dollar to a retired shipping magnate, and Minx becomes a commercial success.

In the new season, viewers will see “Doug struggling to maintain his control within Bottom Dollar. Joyce loses sight of her core beliefs as she rises to stardom. As Bottom Dollar misfits go mainstream, they start to question who they’re becoming and what they really want from this newfound success”.

Minx tells a story of Joyce, an earnest young feminist (Ophelia Lovibond from Feel Good, Elementary and This England) who joins forces with low-rent publisher Doug (Critics’ Choice nominee Jake Johnson from New Girl) to create the first erotic magazine for women.

‘Fifteen-Love’

First on Showmax, Fifteen-Love tells the story of tennis prodigy Justine Pearce. He is a one-time rising star whose sudden success at 17 took her and her coach, Glenn Lapthorn, to the quarterfinals of the French Open. But five years on, from a devastating injury that cut her career short, Justine makes an explosive allegation against her former coach.

Starring on the show is Lily Hyland and Empire Award winner, Aidan Turner, from Ross Poldark in Poldark and Kili in The Hobbit movies, alongside the BAFTA nominee Anna Chancellor.

