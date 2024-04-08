Megastar Robbie Williams to headline Calabash South Africa 2025

The organisers of Calabash South Africa 2025 announced that Williams will be the main act performing in Johannesburg and Cape Town in January.

Prepare to be swept off your feet as the iconic entertainer Robbie Williams gears up to bring his signature charm and chart-topping hits to South African stages.

With a career spanning over decades and a fanbase that spans the globe, Williams’ arrival on South African soil promises to be a monumental event for music lovers.

From his unforgettable performances to his magnetic stage presence, Williams’ shows are renowned for delivering an unforgettable experience that leaves audiences wanting more.

The organisers of the Calabash South Africa 2025 music festival on Monday announced that Williams will be the headline act on 18 January in Johannesburg and on 22 January in Cape Town.

Sucess over decades

Robbie Williams is one of the most decorated music artists in the world, with six of the top 100 best-selling albums in British history. He’s made 80 million album sales worldwide; has had 14 number one singles and a record of 18 BRIT Awards – more than any other artist.

He secured his 14th UK number one album in 2022 with ‘XXV’ breaking the record for the solo artist with the most UK number one albums.

A doccie for your watchlist

In November 2023, Netflix released Robbie’s four-part documentary series, titled Robbie Williams. The documentary has been a huge success with audiences around the world, hitting the Netflix number one spot in 22 different countries and Top 10 in 48 nations.

The series shows Robbie looking back on his career and reflecting on his time spent in the spotlight. The series had a huge 5.5 million views in just one month after release.

Other participating artists and special guests will be announced at a later stage.

Calabash South Africa 2025 is a partnership between Big Concerts, M-Net, KFM and 94.7.

Tickets go on sale from Friday.

