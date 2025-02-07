Love month diaries: Celebrities who celebrated their wedding anniversaries this week

From Rolene Strauss to Greteli de Swardt, here are the celebrities who celebrated their wedding anniversaries this week.

From left to right: Rolene Strauss, Eben Etzebeth, & Greteli de Swardt with their partners. Pictures: Instagram

Some celebrities have kicked off the month of love on a high note, celebrating significant milestones in their relationships.

This week, these couples took to their social media platforms to celebrate and reflect on their journeys together, sharing heartfelt tributes and beautiful memories of their wedding days.

Celebrity wedding anniversary celebrations of the week

Rolene Strauss & Daniel: Celebrating 9 years of love

Former Miss World Rolene Strauss and her husband, Daniel, are celebrating their ninth anniversary this week.

The couple married on 6 February 2016 at the Laurent Wedding venue in Somerset West, Cape Town, following their engagement in December 2014.

The beauty queen and her husband have three sons together.

Taking to Instagram to celebrate the anniversary on Thursday, Rolene shared their wedding day photos, expressing her love and admiration for her husband in the caption.

Eben Etzebeth and Anlia: 2 years of bliss

Springbok rugby star Eben Etzebeth and his wife, actress Anlia, marked their second wedding anniversary on Tuesday, 4 February.

The couple tied the knot at a private ceremony at the La Paris Estate in Franschhoek, Western Cape in 2023.

Eben and Anlia welcomed their first baby last year, a daughter named Elizabedi.

Greteli de Swardt & Juan: 3 years and counting

Actress Greteli de Swardt, known for her role as Reece van Rensburg in Blood & Water, and her husband, Juan, recently celebrated their third wedding anniversary.

The couple married on 3 February 2022 and have since been blessed with two children: daughter Alé and son Jubel.

The 23-year-old actress shared a collection of photos from their wedding day and other memories on Monday as they celebrated their special day.

