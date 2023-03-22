Shoki was notified that her abusive ex would be hired – e.tv

Kaunda Selisho

Over the past week or so South African entertainment channel e.tv has been under fire after an announcement that its flagship soapie had hired actress Shoki Mmola and her abusive ex, Sello Sebotsane at the same time.

Shoki joins Scandal!

She will be playing the role of Reverend Prudence Molepo; a woman of the cloth who has wholly given her life to the faith.

“She holds herself in high regard and expects others to do the same for themselves. But, she stands on moral high ground to mask her own flaws. The Reverend is a strict mother and can often be too hard on her children. In her eyes, they cannot be failures because they were birthed by a woman who is moulded in the image of God.”

She’s joining the show as Vuvu’s mother, who also holds Nhlamulo and Vuvu’s kids close to her heart.

The Reverend also does not agree with Vuvu’s sexuality and writes her off completely. She feels Vuvu and Nhlamulo are not fit to raise the children and wants to raise them for herself.

Sello joins Scandal!

Shoki’s ex-husband, Sello Sebotsane, will be joining the show to play Prosecutor Serwalo – a corrupt prosecutor who will release Amo from jail.

The casting announcement received a lot of backlash because Mmola had – in 2018 – levelled allegations of abuse against him.

Bruh @etvScandal get that damn abuser off your show wtf is wrong with y’all ????? https://t.co/r886aMoPAn— Aus’ Fifi to you…. (@_Queen_Fifi) March 17, 2023

Shoki said she used to sleep with a knife under her bed due to fear for herself and her children. Now your casting director @etvScandal puts her in that position……— Ms Rebrand (@MsRebrand) March 16, 2023

Guys, @etvScandal, whoever your scriptwriting team is?! This is appalling.



How is a GBV perpetrator in real-life embroiled in a storyline on GBV on TV?! And you got that abuser acting alongside his ex-wife who he abused?!



Yho we have a long way to go as a nation hey?!— Simon Chisala Phiri (@simon_chisala) March 20, 2023

Not @etvScandal employing an allegedly abuser , Shoki Mmola was very public on how Sello Sebotsane allegedly abused her



Oops not to forget Shoki joined Etv scandal not so long



South Africa where GBV isn’t taken serious 💔💔💔



What a disappointing move 💔💔— Aphelele Jody (@ApheleleJody) March 16, 2023

At the time, she obtained a protection order against him and also opened a case of domestic violence and assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm.

When contacted for comment, an e.tv spokesperson indicated that Shoki had been notified prior to his casting and added that they would not film at the same time or appear in scenes together.

Neither Shoki nor Sello had commented on the matter at the time of writing.

