Singer-songwriter Daniel Baron wants to give back to artists in his new role at SAMPRA

Baron was recently announced as a new member of the South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA) board.

Having been in the music industry for nearly 20 years, Daniel Baron said joining the South African Music Performance Rights Association (SAMPRA) board is a natural step in his career.

“Joining the board of SAMPRA felt like a natural step to give back to the industry, help shape its future and support artists in ways that go beyond just making music,” Baron told The Citizen.

The multi-award-winning pop artist, musician, producer and engineer was announced as a new member of the SAMPRA board.

ALSO READ: Samro chairperson Nicholas Maweni resigns a week after musicians storm press briefing

Daniel Baron at SAMPRA

SAMPRA is a collective management organisation (CMO) that administers Needletime Rights for South African recording artists and record companies, ensuring fair compensation for their work.

Needle time refers to royalties paid to recording artists and record companies when their recorded music is played publicly, particularly on radio or in commercial spaces such as clubs and restaurants.

Baron says South Africa has world-class talent, and these talents deserve to thrive in an industry that works in their favour.

“I’ve been in the industry for 15 years, and I see myself in most young artists that I work with. I want to help artists follow their dreams, and I want them to reap the rewards for their talent and hard work.”

At the core of his responsibilities is contributing to strategic decisions, advocating for artists’ rights, serving as a direct line of communication to ensure the correct royalties are paid to artists, and helping drive initiatives that support creators.

“I officially start immediately, and I’m excited to get stuck in,” shares the Indestructible singer.

ALSO READ: ‘They are supposed to listen to us, not dictate to us,’ say disgruntled Samro members

Daniel Baron the administrator

The musician says he being ropped into the administrative side will not impede his creative side.

“Not at all. Creativity and advocacy go hand in hand for me. In fact, being involved at this level gives me fresh perspective and energy that I can bring back into the studio and on stage,” he said.

Most artists tend to neglect administration, naturally focusing their attention on the creative side of things. Baron said this is not unique to South African artists, but it’s common globally.

“I’ve noticed that creatives everywhere want to focus on making and sharing their art rather than the administrative side of things,” he said.

“South Africa has an incredible pool of talent, and my goal is to help artists pair that creativity with the right knowledge and tools so they can fully unlock their potential and opportunities.”

One of Baron’s aims in this role is to educate and assist artists.

“It’s about sharing practical tools and knowledge. From understanding royalties and publishing to structuring their careers and protecting their work. I want artists to feel empowered to run their careers like the businesses they are.“

“The business sense doesn’t always come naturally to creatives, and I want to assist where I can in that avenue.”

NOW READ: Group of festivals calls on Gayton McKenzie to clarify funding remarks