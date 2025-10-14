Jojo Robinson goes under the knife to reduce ‘thunder thighs’

Jojo has previously revealed that she has undergone more than 20 cosmetic procedures.

Television personality Jojo Robinson has undergone another cosmetic procedure, this time to reduce what she calls her “thunder thighs”.

Taking to Instagram, the Real Housewives of Durban star said she decided to have the surgery for comfort.

“Goodbye thunder thighs, I’m over you… Checked into hospital and ready to check the chubby legs straight out.

“I’m actually also doing this for comfort. Not having any thigh gap means my legs rub constantly together. Also… summer is coming,” she wrote.

ALSO READ: ‘Wasn’t ready for this snatchness’: Nozipho Ntshangase shows off post-surgery results [Video]

Jojo’s history of cosmetic procedures

Jojo has been open about her history with cosmetic procedures.

In 2023, she told East Coast Radio that she had undergone more than 20 procedures, including around seven major surgeries.

Last year, she underwent a deep-plane face and neck lift, as well as filler removal.

In a post this past weekend, Jojo opened up about the influence of social media on her perception of cosmetic surgery.

“I recently looked back at videos pre-surgery and I can’t actually believe the difference,” she wrote.

“I was made to believe on socials that having a facelift at 37 was slightly crazy and, although it probably is, my reply is: why not? There is no definitive age for anyone for anything,” she added.

In July this year, Jojo revealed that her husband, Calven Robinson, known as Boo Bear, underwent cosmetic eyebrow surgery.

The procedure included treatments such as brow lifts and eyebrow transplants.

She explained the surgery was necessary because his eyelashes were growing inward, scratching and irritating his eyes.

“Before, you couldn’t even see Boo Bear’s lashes. His lashes were actually going into his eyes, scratching and hurting him,” she said.

NOW READ: Rapper Kid X and Soweto TV boss celebrate graduation achievements