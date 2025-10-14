WATCH: The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip returns with African edition – who and what to expect

The series features 'Housewives' from South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria.

Showmax is set to premiere The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa.

The show brings together prominent women from across the continent for a new series set in Brazil.

The spin-off follows the success of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: South Africa, one of Showmax’s most-watched series in 2024.

Produced by GOAT Productions, the series will premiere on Showmax on 28 November 2025 and on Mzansi Magic on 29 November 2025.

Executive producer Graeme Swanepoel said the series celebrates African womanhood.

“The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa is more than a reality show; it celebrates African womanhood in all its power, diversity and glamour,” he said.

“For the first time, we’re bringing together iconic Housewives from across the continent to share their worlds, their stories and their sisterhood. It’s unapologetically Pan-African, women-led and full of the energy and authenticity that make Africa unlike anywhere else on Earth.”

Who to expect from The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa

The series features Housewives from South Africa, Kenya and Nigeria.

Barrie Kelly, VP of International Format Production and Development at NBCUniversal Formats, said The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Africa brings together some of the continent’s most formidable Housewives for an unforgettable journey.

“Every African version of The Real Housewives has captured the vibrant diversity of its country. This series takes that energy to the next level. We can’t wait for viewers to join them on the trip of a lifetime to Brazil,” he added.

Featured from The Real Housewives of Durban are Annie Mthembu, Angel Ndlela and Jojo Robinson.

Joining from The Real Housewives of Johannesburg are Madam Evodia Mogase and Christall Kay.

Kenya is represented by Dr Catherine Masitsa, known as Dr C, and Zena Nyambu from Nairobi.

Nigeria’s line-up includes Mariam Timmer from The Real Housewives of Lagos and Princess Jecoco from The Real Housewives of Abuja.

The Ultimate Girls Trip franchise began in the United States in 2021 with four seasons on Peacock, produced by Shed Media.

Both the original Real Housewives and Ultimate Girls Trip formats are distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Formats, part of Universal Studio Group.

