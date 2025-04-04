The Roodepoort Theatre reopens front section of theatre ahead of 45 year anniversary celebrations

The front section hasn’t been operational for the last nine months.

The Roodepoort Theatre has reopened the front section of the theatre after it was closed for renovations. Picture: Supplied by The Roodepoort Theatre

The Roodepoort Theatre has reopened the front section of the theatre after it was closed for renovations, ahead of its 45th anniversary celebrations in September.

The front section hasn’t been operational for the last nine months, despite some reports incorrectly saying its doors were closed for nine years.

“This is false,” Roodepoort Theatre’s media liaison officer Klaas Moukangwe replied to The Citizen about the length of the renovations.

“The renovations were for nine months.”

ALSO READ: ‘Rest in peace my friend,’ John Kani mourns passing of Val Kilmer

The Roodepoort Theatre’s 45 years

The Roodepoort Theatre was founded in 1980.

On the initiative of its founding director, Weiss Doubell, the theatre became, in addition to a receiving theatre, also a producing theatre with its production units – the Pro Musica Orchestra, Opera Company and Opera Chorus.

Up until 2008, Pro Musica presented 400 opera performances and 500 symphony concerts.

In 1992, the Pro Musica Orchestra went on a concert tour of France. The tour took place under the auspices of Unesco and the highlight was a concert in the Unesco Great Hall attended by heads of state, diplomats and other European dignitaries and televised internationally.

This made Pro Musica the first South African orchestra to perform overseas after the cultural boycott of South Africa was lifted.

Pro Musica was involved in pioneering work regarding opera in South Africa. Der Freischütz (Weber), Die Lustigen Weiber von Windsor (Nicolai) and Romeo et Juliette (Gounod) had their South African debuts at the Roodepoort Civic Theatre.

In 2013, the theatre’s name was changed to the Roodepoort Theatre, under the leadership of Joburg City Theatres (JCT) CEO Bernard Jay. Experienced theatre practitioner Xoliswa Nduneni Ngema assumed the role of CEO in July 2013.

The anniversary programme is yet to be announced by the theatre. “We plan to celebrate on September 24,” Moukangwe said.

ALSO READ: Classic love story ‘Swan Lake’ ballet to tour South Africa – a first in nearly 30 years

Joburg Ballet returns to the Roodepoort Theatre

After a nine-year absence, Joburg Ballet returned to the Roodepoort Theatre, opening in late March and running until this weekend.

DreamScapes, Joburg Ballet’s first production of 2025, is a transformative trio of ballets showcasing the company’s extraordinary versatility and commitment to celebrating heritage, artistry and innovation.

This programme weaves together the timeless beauty of Les Sylphides, a spiritual narrative in Kitty Phetla’s new work, The Underworld & Elsewhere and the power of human resilience in Dane Hurst’s latest work, Resonance.

NOW READ: Lemogang Tsipa on ‘deep-found respect’ for Shaka Zulu after filming S2 of ‘Shaka iLembe’