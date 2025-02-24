‘This is the real definition of fusion’: Sjava lauds diverse audience at Mahindra’s Fusion Fest [VIDEO]

A generational and genre fusion was when Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse, who shared the stage with Aymos and Kamo Mphela.

Sjava (R) on stage with singer Mathew Mole (L). The two performed together at the Mahindra Fusion Fest. Pic: Supplied

The inaugural Fusion Fest was the kind of event that would have made former President Nelson Mandela gleam with pride because of the diversity in the audience and on stage.

“There is fusion here on stage and there in the audience,” artist Sjava said.

He was one of the headline performers at the Mahindra’s Fusion Fest at SunBet Arena on Saturday.

“I have never performed in front of a crowd with different races. This is the real definition of fusion,” he said.

Sjava, whose music is influenced by traditional isiZulu music such as Maskandi and uMbaqanga, shared the stage with Cape Town-based pop singer Mathew Mole and Tarryn Lamb.

The three artists interchanged and also shared the stage at some point. Mole was first on stage, and then he invited Sjava, who called Lamb, to join him.

Fusion

It was a true amalgamation of cultures and genres when Lamb sang the chorus and some verses written in isiZulu from a song by Sjava with Big Zulu titled Sayona.

Mole also contributed to Sjava’s hit track Ngempela.

“This evening’s musical collaborations represent a bold fusion of fashion and cutting-edge art. South Africa’s music scene is a melting pot of genres and influences, encompassing traditional African rhythms, jazz, hip-hop, pop, and current edgy sounds such as Gqom and Amapiano,” said Deputy President Paul Mashatile, who was also in attendance.

Mashatile added that the country has a distinct and fascinating past, shaped by centuries of interactions between different peoples, traditions, and customs.

“The fusion of indigenous African traditions with others has created a rich mosaic of identities in our rainbow nation. Cultural fusion, therefore, has the capability to overcome division and increase understanding among individuals from various backgrounds. That is why we always say, diverse people unite.”

Other performers on the night were MiCasa, K.O and Young Stunna.

A generational and genre fusion was the iconic figure Sipho “Hotstix” Mabuse, who shared the stage with young singer-songwriter Aymos and Kamo Mphela.

The SunBet Arena, which has an 8,500 capacity, was adequately filled with 7,000 patrons in attendance. Despite Pretoria’s heat, the arena was sufficiently ventilated despite the number of patrons inside.

Cassper Nyovest shared the stage with soprano vocalist Zandile Mzazi in his fusion performance segment.

Thula Sindi‘s fashion

The festival had a fashion element, as designer Thula Sindi unveiled his line inspired by the car brand’s XUV 3XO.

The collection reflected boldness, individuality, and South Africa’s youthful energy. The event also showcased three exclusive Thula Sindi Edition XUV 3XO SUVs, seamlessly blending automotive design and contemporary fashion.

At its core, the festival reflected on Mahindra’s journey in South Africa and its vision for the future.

“As we celebrate 20 years in South Africa, Fusion Fest is not just about marking a milestone; it is a testament to the relationships we have built, the communities we have supported, and the legacy we are creating,” said CEO of Mahindra South Africa Rajesh Gupta.

