Sjava releases live EP ‘Inkanyezi’ ahead of ‘2018 Tour’

'Sjava 2018 Tour' will kick off in March and run until September.

Ahead of his highly anticipated tour, Sjava, real name Jabulani Hadebe, has released a five-track EP titled Inkanyezi.

Recorded live, the EP includes songs such as Sleepover, Uyena, Kunye, Madibuseng, and Indoda Enjani.

Speaking to The Citizen, Sjava explained that the EP was recorded live to give fans who cannot attend his shows a sense of the live experience.

“I felt it would be nice to show people what happens when we do the shows because many people never get to be at them.

“So, it’s more like giving people that have never been to these shows a taste of what happens or how it feels,” he said.

The EP embodies different sounds, including gospel instruments on songs like Uyena.

He said that he has been creating gospel music with different sounds. This time, with Uyena, the beat is inspired by “iTent,” referring to the music that is usually played by charismatic churches.

“People sometimes think gospel is a certain sound, usually because of its message. I have been doing gospel, but with a different sound.

“I think that’s what stood out this time. It was not just a message but also the instrumentals in the song.”

‘Sjava The 2018 Tour’

Sjava is gearing up for his tour, ‘Sjava The 2018 Tour,’ which will kick off in March in Cape Town.

From April to September, he will then make stops in Durban, Pretoria, Johannesburg, Bloemfontein, and Emalahleni.

“We’re doing all the songs we recorded in 2018. So, anything I made in 2018 is the only thing I will be performing on the day,” he said.

Sjava’s 2018 catalogue includes his Umphako EP and the South African Music Awards Album of the Year-winning album, Umqhele, which features songs like Linda, Izitha, Abafazi, Eweni, and many more.

“The way I can connect with my supporters and fans during live performances is so profound and has been an anchor for me in my career.

“Even during the toughest of times, when I am on stage, and the flow and exchange of light and energy are happening between the crowd and me, everything inside and all around catches a fire; a brightly burning fire. That’s what keeps me going. That is what I do it for.”

