DStv confirms ‘The Queen’ has been cancelled

After Ferguson Films denied initial reports that their telenovela had been canned, M-Net has confirmed that The Queen on Mzansi Magic will be no more.

Twitter was abuzz when entertainment blogger Phil Mphela claimed the popular Mzansi Magic telenovela The Queen had been cancelled last week. He reported he had “close sources” who were privy to this information. He made further claims that actress Brenda Ngxoli, who played the character Noma, had quit the show, an allegation she denied.

Ferguson Films’ casting director and daughter of Connie Ferguson, Neo Matsunyane and the late Shona Ferguson, Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson hit back at Mphela’s claims about what may be going on behind the scenes at The Queen Mzansi.

Despite their denial, DStv released a statement on Friday, confirming The Queen and Lingashoni will have their final seasons between January and March 2023.

The decision was based on content strategy changes for Mzansi Magic and the 1Magic channels to keep up with their competitors.

“The Queen’s producers, Ferguson Films, will shoot season seven of the show, which will premiere in July 2022 and viewers will continue to enjoy the telenovela on their screens until its final episode airs on 13 January 2023,” the statement reads.

Lingashoni, produced by Stained Glass TV, will come to an end after its second season ends on 16 March 2023. The show premiered on 1Magic in March 2022.

The broadcaster reiterated their strategy is based on what the viewers desire.

A new telenovela will replace The Queen Mzansi on the 9pm slot and the replacement for Lingashoni will be announced in due course.

“We maintain long-standing and positive relationships with Ferguson Films and Stained Glass TV, with both production houses having created other shows for our channels,” DStv’s statement concluded.

The show starred heavyweights in the acting fraternity such as Connie Ferguson, Zandile Msutwana, Shona Ferguson, Themba Ndaba as the popular character Brutus, Rapulana Seiphemo, Rami Chuene and Sello Maake Ka-Ncube, who appeared in the first few seasons.