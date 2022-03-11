RHODurban: LaConco, Mabusi and Nonku left stranded by Londie

Lerato Maimela

The ladies of The Real Housewives of Durban were treated to a little getaway hosted by Londie London at Nambiti Hills Lodge.

During the previous episode of the reality television show, Londie announced to the ladies that her partner would like for her to take herself and the girls on a small trip for a few days where they will get the chance to relax and bond in attempt to strengthen their relationships.

When Londie arrived at Nambiti with her baby as well as the baby’s nanny, she was met with the unfortunate news that the lodge was fully booked and that not all the ladies would be accommodated on the lodge.

“I’m not okay with this, but what else can I do? Knowing the ladies are really fussy, I am in serious trouble,” said Londie during her private interview session.

The accommodation issue would soon be the least of Londie’s worries once the ladies find out and discuss the unfair travel logistics of the trip.

A shuttle service was organised for LaConco, Mabusi and Nonku who took a road trip to Nambiti and spent the whole day on the road.

The tree ladies were also met with a car breakdown during their trip, which led to them spending a few hours on the side of the road waiting for a new car to come and pick them up.

Annie, Sorisha, Thobile, and Jojo, however had a completely different travel experience as they were flown down to Nambiti by Sorisha and her husband who generously offered to fly the women in a private jet.

Naturally, the women who took a flight to the getaway arrived first at the vacation site where Londie broke the news that some women would be sleeping on the lodge, while others would be sleeping at a lodge which was about an hour away from Nambiti.

“I hope for the rest of this trip we get some good sh*t, because this right here, it’s a problem.

“Why did you do the booking late? Why did you not just all go to Lions Lodge so we could all be together,” said Annie during her private interview session.

The other ladies finally arrived at the private lodge where they were welcomed by Londie, who had to break the news to them that they would be sleeping at the lodge which is an hour away from Nambiti Hills.

The three ladies were not impressed to hear the news, and Nonku made it clear that she was in no mood for any festivities which were planned for the night, because she was exhausted and just wanted to take a shower and head to bed after spending the day on the road.

“I’m so bored. I’m so tired. I’m just not in the mood. I’m exhausted. I just want to go back home. Why am I here,” said Nonku during her private interview session.

The ladies finally got their chance to freshen up and take some time to relax before joining the others at the sexy pyjama party which was planned by Londie.

As all the ladies were catching up, Nonku brought up the issue of them having to drive for hours to Nambiti, while others were awarded the opportunity to fly to the vacation spot.

Nonku expressed that she was not jealous, but thought that it would be courteous for the ladies to communicate their travel plans with the whole group.

Jojo spoke up about Nonku’s concerns, and told Nonku to stop attacking Sorisha just because her husband organised a private jet for her and she was not invited to join her and the other ladies on the flight to Nambiti.

Nonku and Jojo had an uncomfortable and unnecessarily load back and forth quarrel about the issue until Nonku decided to stop engaging with Jojo on the matter and drop the argument.

“I came here for this? To be humiliated like this? I’d rather go home,” said Nonku.

Here is what viewers had to say about the recent episode of RHODurban:

Sorisha's low key shady ????#RHODurban— Nompumelelo Ndlovu (@Mpumii_Ndlovu) March 11, 2022

And ke Londie and the other girls should have waited and choose when everyone was there ukuba who will be staying behind with her #RHODurban— KaMshengu❤ (@_shanom_) March 11, 2022

I bet Nonku is so tired from carrying the show on her back… she is my fighter #RHODurban— Lasizwe’s Year (@lasizwe) March 11, 2022

What Nonku was saying is that, they could have at least told them that they were flying, so that they too can make alternative travelling arrangements, they drove cause they were under the impression that everyone was driving #RHODurban— IG:MLUNGISINDWALAZA (@sydwellndwalaza) March 11, 2022

I wish Annie could have said “The private jet is for married wives only” just to add fuel to the fire. #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/gJNVAzirVA— Lasizwe’s Year (@lasizwe) March 11, 2022

The music the production played when thobile and sorisha walked in. Shady I'm telling you. And It was so funny because it made sense #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/XHb38gsovN— Tash (@Tash53616131) March 11, 2022

Can we all agree that Londie have zero content #RHODurban pic.twitter.com/yGJRHUQWO8— Miranda (@MissMirandahh) March 11, 2022

Nonku is growing on me chile, I mean singayini ngaphandle kwe appearance yakhe. Infact she is the show ❤????#RHODurban pic.twitter.com/aCfc52vDpi— Bongiwe G (@Bongiwe80296991) March 11, 2022