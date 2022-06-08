Somizi hasn’t spoken to Khanyi Mbau for months

Sandisiwe Mbhele

In the build-up from the last episode, where Somizi Mhlongo was caught off guard by his estranged husband Mohale Moutang’s phone call on New Year’s Day, the media personality evidently never wants to get back together.

The latest episode of Living the Dream with Somizi (LTDWS), streaming Showmax on Wednesday, started off with the star still trying to rack his brain on why Mohale would call him. Although Somizi didn’t answer the call nor call Mohale back, he discussed the phone call with besties Vusi Nova and Ndo Mahelo.

Somizi regrets not blocking Mohale’s number earlier.

“I don’t hate him, I am not angry, I can proudly say I don’t give a f**k.”

He went on to say he doesn’t care about Mohale, as he was a person who tried to assassinate his character and integrity.

The Idols SA judge explained that Mohale’s actions to expose alleged abuse during their relationship were an attempt to destroy his career and hamper his chances of finding love again.

Vusi and Ndo then encouraged Somizi to block Mohale for good as the episode proceeds to show another contentious relationship in the cookbook author’s life.

Khanyi Mbau

Somizi tells his friends and family that he does not want to see Khanyi Mbau ever again. He explains his group of friends organised a private jet to fly to Cape Town for their New Year’s celebrations using Khanyi’s connections to book the jet. The group contributed money towards the cost, but one person didn’t pay. “On the day, she went silent, Ndo made reservations for her, he booked for her and she didn’t show up,” Somizi alleges.

Vusi was firm in saying “that’s how she is”. Somizi still hasn’t spoken to Khanyi since the incident.

“I am waiting for her to give me a call, she knows I am angry at her. For me it’s little things like that, that disappoint me. It’s not even about the money, it’s about the effort and time. I feel disrespected.”

Then there was an appearance of Lerato Kganyago. The radio host and DJ was filled in about Mohale’s call, as Somizi told her he wants a “public acknowledgement” from him for hurting him emotionally and financially.

Somizi says he wants Mohale to take accountability.

Viewers shared their frustrations with the constant feature of Mohale's name this season.

The episode concluded with Somizi going back to KwaMashu, KwaZulu-Natal, to organise umsebenzi, a traditional ceremony to fix the family rift involving his father’s brother Mhlengi. Somizi said it was a very sensitive matter but he’s hopeful it will be resolved.