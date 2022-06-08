DStv’s biggest game show with R3.5 million cash prize

Sandisiwe Mbhele

DStv has welcomed a fun new game show, with some of South Africa’s stars getting competitive in The Saturday Showdown.

The Saturday Showdown on Mzansi Magic sees five teams play classic games with a Mzansi twist to win the biggest prize pot in the history of the channel.

Five teams will face off every Saturday in a knock-out competition where they will be competing for over R3.5 million in cash prizes.

The teams are led by celebrity captains which include Makhadzi, soccer legend Doctor Khumalo, actor Sicelo Buthelezi known for his role as Teddy on Gomora, Big Brother’s Sis Tamara and well-known dancer Bontle Modisello.

During the media launch at Bounce in Fourways, the venue couldn’t have played a more fitting role for the occasion.

With several stations for rock climbing, trampolines and a fun obstacle course.

The game show is hosted by presenter Thato Moeng and comedian Skhumba Hlophe as the dynamic duo’s chemistry is infectious on-screen and in person.

The channel says they have never had a game show with such massive total prize money, and says what makes Saturday Showdown special is the coming together of sport and general entertainment.

Being the first to watch the first episode of the show will have you in stitches, not just from Skhumba but from the contestants and captains who battling it out.

The games range from a childhood game with Kasi flavour such as Chi-ga-go.

Teams are tasked to build a tin tower, as the opposite team has ten balls to throw at the other team’s towers in an attempt to derail their progress.

The players can use their bodies to shield and protect their tower, and the team that completes their tower first wins. Another fun one is finishing the lyrics of Mzansi’s current top songs which has hilarious results

The entertaining theme continues throughout each episode, The Saturday Showdown airs on Mzansi Magic, DStv channel 16, every Saturday at 6.30pm