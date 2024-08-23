Unexpected love blossoms between Gys and Zelda in ‘Diepe Waters’

In a surprising twist, Gys and Zelda, once bitter enemies, have now found love.

The recent episode of the popular telenovela Diepe Waters took an unexpected turn when Gys and Zelda declared their love for each other after being trapped together in a lift for over two days.

Despite the animosity between them since the beginning of the series, the pair share a long history, including their beautiful daughter, Pam.

Before the lift incident, they had begun working on a project together and started talking more about their past.

Sandi Schultz on Gys and Zelda’s love story

Reflecting on the storyline, Sandi Schultz, who plays Zelda in the show, said: “First loves always hold a part of your heart.”

Sandi mentioned she has a long-standing connection with her co-star, Justin Strydom, who portrays Gys, which makes it easier for them to tell the story.

“Justin and I have known each other since 2005, when we worked together on Binnelanders.

“We’re very comfortable with each other. I love that he’s, like me, totally committed to telling the story, and we have so much fun doing it.”

Justin also weighed in on the complex nature of their characters’ relationship.

“I think maybe old love never dies, but it can change. It always remains a part of you, and while the memories and feelings may fade, they always linger somewhere inside you.”

What Lies ahead for Gys and Zelda?

Justin said a lot is yet to happen between Gys and Zelda. He explained: “In the world of telenovelas, anything can happen. Gys and Zelda have been through a lot, and it seems there are many challenges ahead. The future certainly holds interesting twists for both of them.”

Sharing the same sentiments as Justin, Sandi added: “One can only hope they find their happily ever after, but only time will tell.”

