‘Binnelanders’ actor Bradley Olivier has died

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

The family of Binnelanders actor Bradley Olivier has confirmed his passing just days after being admitted to hospital.

In a statement, the family said Olivier passed on “peacefully” at Life Flora Hospital in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“Although Bradley’s life ended before his time the time that he spent in our lives was memorable and filled with joy. Bradley lit up every room he entered with his smile, laugh and incredible personality,” said the family.

“The family extends their gratitude to the Life Flora Hospital and staff. Your compassionate attention and professional care shown to Bradley, the family, and friends during this time has been invaluable.”

Olivier’s death comes a day after the family’s announcement that he had been placed on life support after being admitted on Monday evening.

We were devastated to hear of the untimely death of Bradley Olivier, who played Bra Warren in the Fathers Matter Film, "Manskap". Our heartfelt condolences to his daughter, other loved ones and friends. Our prayers are with you. pic.twitter.com/SQMUil6Pqt— Heartlines (@HeartlinesZA) July 20, 2023

“Over the past 2 days Bradley Olivier has been receiving the best possible medical care and attention from Life Flora hospital. Despite their tireless efforts, it has become evident that he has reached a point where recovery is no longer possible,” said the family at the time.

“Bradley has been an extraordinary presence in our lives, known for his talent, achievements, and dedication to his craft. He has touched the hearts of many around the country, leaving an indelible mark on the industry and the community.”

About Olivier

Olivier was born and raised in Paarl, Western Cape. Popularly known for his role as Danny Jantjies on kykNET’s Binnelanders, he made his television debut on Villa Rosa in 2007.

He made his presenting debut on SABC 3’s popular show titled Cooking Magic. His other notable roles were on shows like High Rollers, Rockville, Vlug Na Egipte, 7de Laan, Roer Jou Voete, Die Kasteel, Hope, Sokhulu and Partners, and MTV Shuga 2.

Additional reporting by Lineo Lesemane