Black Panther extends box office dominance

AFP

Disney and Marvel’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” dominated the North American box office for a second straight weekend, taking in an estimated $67.3 million, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations reported Sunday.

That takes for the sequel to the hugely popular “Black Panther” — with the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda again fighting for its survival — was a bit below industry expectations despite a current global total of $546 million, trade publications said.

But it was still more than seven times its closest competitor in North American theatres, Searchlight’s new horror-comedy film “The Menu,” which took in $9 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period.

“The Menu” stars Ralph Fiennes as a celebrity chef who prepares an elaborate — and increasingly creepy — meal for a group of wealthy, entitled people (including Anya Taylor-Joy of “The Queen’s Gambit”) who have no idea what, or who is about to be served.

ALSO READ: ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ makes African box office history

In third place was a surprise success, “The Chosen Season 3: Episodes 1 & 2,” a crowd-funded Christian movie that pulled in $8.2 million.

“By Christian drama film standards, it’s a very good opening,” said David A. Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research.In its fifth week out, Warner Bros.’ superhero film “Black Adam” placed fourth, at $4.5 million.

Dwayne Johnson stars in the “Shazam!” spinoff. In fifth place was the Universal rom-com “Ticket to Paradise,” at $3.2 million. Julia Roberts and George Clooney star. Rounding out the top 10 were: