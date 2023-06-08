‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire’: Carol Ofori to star in new local Disney+ series

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Local television and radio personality Carol Ofori has announced her participation in an upcoming episode of Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire, a thrilling animated anthology exclusively available on Disney+.

The show explores Africa’s rich and diverse histories and cultures, presenting 10 captivating science fiction and fantasy tales set in imaginative worlds filled with advanced technology, aliens, spirits, and monsters.

Carol Ofori journeys into Africa’s future with Disney+

With contributions from creators originating from Egypt, Kenya, Nigeria, South Africa, Uganda, and Zimbabwe, Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire guarantees an extraordinary journey into Africa’s future, offering fresh and unprecedented visions of the continent.

TV and radio personality Carol-Ofori. Photo: Supplied

Meet Manzo: The ambitious half-human, half-alien teenager

In the episode, titled Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer, Carol assumes the role of the main character, Mkhuzi, in the animated series. The character Mkhuzi is a legendary masked racer, and Carol portrays this role.

The storyline introduces Manzo, a teenager who is half-human and half-alien, portrayed by Nasty C. Manzo aspires to become a renowned racer just like his mother, Mkhuzi.

Struggling to reconcile his Zulu heritage with his alien lineage, Manzo is filled with anger when aliens threaten to destroy his neighbourhood in Soweto.

Moreover, his injured mother challenges her old rival, the alien ruler Ogun to a rematch…which she is unlikely to survive.

In a desperate attempt to protect everything he holds dear, Manzo decides to take up the mask himself and participate in the thrilling race. The race becomes an epic battle where Manzo’s hopes and cherished belongings are on the line.

ALSO READ: ‘Giyani: Land of Blood’ actress Zinhle Mavasa suffers stroke two months after giving birth

Carol-Ofori will play the role of the main character in ‘Mkhuzi: The Spirit Racer’. Photo: Supplied

Carol Ofori’s pride in African talent involvement

Carol Ofori conveyed her immense pride in the fact that talents from across the entire African continent are involved in the project.

“I am very excited to be a part of this Disney+ production. The fact that talent from the whole African continent is involved makes me so proud.

“I’ve always wanted to create content for Africans, African children and for the world to consume our content as Africans so I am so happy to be contributing even more in this amazing animation series – and I hope it’s the first of many exciting projects from Disney+ that shines a light on Africa and its talent,” said Carol.

Local celebrities joining the project

This particular episode is directed by Simangaliso “Panda” Sibaya and Malcom Wope, and the animation is done by Triggerfish, the leading animation studio in Africa.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire is produced by Peter Ramsey, who co-directed the Oscar-winning film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. The main studio behind this anthology is Triggerfish, with Tendayi Nyeke and Anthony Silverston also serving as executive producers.

Several local celebrities, such as Pearl Thusi, Nasty C, Tumi Morake, Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Lillian Dube, Gigi Lamayne, Candice Modiselle, and more, are lending their voices to this project.

Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire will premiere worldwide on 5 July 2023, exclusively on Disney+.

NOW READ: ‘1Magic’ viewers want nothing to do with Somizi’s reality TV show