From uThando Nes’thembu to Izingane zeS’thembu

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Ever since their debut on Mzansi Magic in 2017, the Mseleku family has mesmerised viewers with their captivating narrative.

This June, the channel is set to offer an enthralling new reality show, Izingane zeS’thembu, exclusively for DStv Compact customers.

The series will focus on the five elder children of acclaimed polygamist Musa Mseleku.

What Izingane zeS’thembu reality show is about

Izingane zeS’thembu on Mzansi Magic presents viewers with an authentic and relatable perspective into the lives of the Mseleku children. Through the show, audiences will witness the siblings’ journey as they navigate their personal challenges, celebrate their achievements, and strive to carve out their own unique identities.

Izingane zeS’thembu provides the much-awaited answers and satisfies viewers’ curiosity regarding the Mseleku children, which may have been sparked while watching the immensely popular and fascinating uThando Nes’thembu.

This new show offers an authentic and uncensored portrayal of their lives as they navigate the journey of self-discovery and seek their own paths in the world.

Shirley Adonisi, the Director of Local Entertainment Channels at M-Net, assures that audiences will once again be captivated by the Mseleku children and witness their remarkable growth.

“Izingane zeS’thembu promises to be an entertaining, captivating and thought-provoking show, and the perfect addition to your Compact experience,” said Adonisi.

Izingane zeS’thembu cast

Introducing the core cast of the brand-new reality show, Izingane zeS’thembu, are the five Mseleku children.

Premiering of the show

According to a statement released by Mzansi Magic, the show debuted on Tuesday, 27 June 2023, at 8pm, Izingane zeS’thembu will intimately capture the children’s challenges and victories.

Milk and Honey TV, the production company renowned for the successful talk show Ezomshado, hosted by Musa Mseleku’s wives, MaCele and MaKhumalo, is behind the production of all 13 episodes of Izingane zeS’thembu.

