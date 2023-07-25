WATCH: Her Majesty shares her Thabo Bester story as Mrs Mops thinks her fiancé is a crook

By Lineo Lesemane

This week’s episode of Mommy Club saw the viewers’ favourite cast member, Her Majesty, whose real name is Happy Simelane getting engaged.

While some of the ladies on the show seemed genuinely happy for her, others questioned the engagement.

Mrs Mops said she thinks it is too soon as Her Majesty lost her husband about a year ago in a car accident.

“I am just so worried that it might be too soon. I am not being shady or anything. This is coming from a genuine place. I am thinking that he might be a crook because why was he so hasty to engage her?”

Her Majesty is getting married🔥. That’s how you mourn a cheating husband ladies🫡. #MommyClubShowmax pic.twitter.com/1fy5UmDnAG— uMntanaGogo (@Nonku_MaLanga) July 25, 2023

Ratile, who was introduced to the group by Her Majesty, said she thinks this is one of her clout chasing stunts.

“She is literally going around telling people this is what is going on. Don’t tell anyone, and for me, that gives clout vibes, totally, because I am thinking, what is this?”

She added that she believes Her Majesty is the one who leaked her Thabo Bester video to get attention. This after Her Majesty told them that Thabo almost kidnapped her.

“I think she leaked it. She is the queen of clout… I am saying Happy is clout chasing because everything that she talks about is literally trending the next day, and there is always a “friend” that seems to leak it. Who could this friend be really?” she said, rolling her eyes.

Why is Ratile trashing Happy when Happy is the one that brought her to the group? Like I’m so confused #TheMommyClub— YouTube: Zinhle M (@zinhlee_m) July 25, 2023

Her Majesty: ‘I am a victim of Thabo Bester’

Like many of his victims, Thabo Bester approached Her Majesty with an enticing business deal.

The chats leaked on the show between Thabo and Her Majesty show that Thabo promised her a contract valued at 3 million dollars.

“Nandipha herself even called me and assured me that this thing is legit because there were a lot of red flags,” she said.

After Mrs Mops told Her Majesty that Ratile accused her of clout chasing, she explained that she sent the story to Maphepha Ndaba for awareness.

She added that when she sent the story on 18 March, she did not know that the guy who almost kidnapped her was actually Thabo Bester.

“I am a victim as well. I was almost raped, killed, or human trafficked.”

😭😂mrs mops o nale maka ! How is she going to tell happy what ratile said? #TheMommyClub— pheladi maake (@MaakePheladi) July 25, 2023

Her Majesty has a Thabo Beater story too 😫 Kahle kahle how much money does she have? First Tammy Taylor SA swindled her, then the late husband used to ask for money kanti he will chow it with Spruit baddies 😤 #TheMommyClub pic.twitter.com/ZtedzV6aci— Unathi (@Unathi_jam) July 25, 2023

