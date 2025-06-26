Thong tales: How 6 000 thongs made history on Shaka iLembe Season 2

From ancient roots to modern-day screens, the humble thong is taking centre stage in South Africa’s most visually arresting drama.

If you thought costume design was just about glitter and glam, think again. Season 2 of Shaka iLembe, Showmax’s epic historical drama, has taken wardrobe authenticity to breathtaking levels, crafting over 6 000 custom-made thongs for its sprawling cast.

A costume legacy forged in thongs

Shaka Ilembe.

From warriors to queens, each thong plays a vital role in showcasing the Zulu kingdom’s past while igniting conversations about representation, style, and storytelling through fabric, or lack thereof.

Costume designer Sheli Masondo and her team spent months researching pre-colonial Zulu attire, ensuring every string of leather, bead, and hide was historically respectful and cinematically compelling.

The thong isn’t just an item of clothing; it can be seen as an expression of culture, status, and identity.

The origins of the thong

Shaka Ilembe.

While many associate the thong with beachwear and the early 2000s “whale tail” era, its history runs deeper.

Anthropologists trace the thong-style garment back to ancient Africa, where minimal clothing suited the hot climate and practical tribal living.

Zulu men traditionally wore a form of lower garment called “ibheshu,” made from calfskin and reserved for ceremonial occasions or as a mark of manhood.

The thongs were worn under the costumes

The modern thong as a fashion item entered pop culture in the 1970s, popularised by Brazilian beachgoers and later, the runway.

By the 1990s and early 2000s, stars like Sisqó (remember the “Thong Song”?) and designers like Alexander McQueen and Tom Ford had firmly stitched the thong into mainstream Western fashion.

From utility to symbolism on screen

In Shaka iLembe, they are worn under ibheshu, which are costume centrepieces, anchoring each character in authenticity.

The second season’s battle scenes alone required hundreds of warrior costumes, most of which were built around intricately detailed leather adorned with traditional beading, cowrie shells, and stitching that reflected tribal patterns.

It’s a bold move in an industry still often shy about non-Western historical costume.

But viewers have responded with awe. “It’s refreshing to see African bodies dressed (or undressed) in ways that honour their past without fetishising it,” one fan commented online.

Cultural pride woven in every thread

As conversations around decolonising African storytelling and wardrobe grow louder, Shaka iLembe proves that sometimes, less is more. Behind every thong lies craftsmanship, history, and a dedication to truth.

Who knew a garment so minimal could carry so much meaning?