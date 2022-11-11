Kaunda Selisho

Picking up on the news shared in the last episode of Uthando Nesthembu regarding Sne’s pregnancy, MaCele informed her husband that the family would be expanding and not necessarily in the way he may have wanted.

It is no secret that the patriarch of the Mseleku family, Musa, would like to have more children, however, as a stickler for tradition and past cultural conventions, he has been unable to expand his family with his current wives.

His daughter, Sne, on the other hand, is expecting her third child (out of wedlock) much to the disappointment of her orthodox father.

Speaking in her capacity as the matriarch of the family and the person who took over raising Sne after her mother passed, MaCele broke the news to her husband after having a heart-to-heart with Sne.

Sne’s painful past

Musa then revealed that Sne had previously been raped by a family member.

“As a family, we carry this and we know that we were reckless in handling the matter and that has contributed to how Sne turned out,” said Musa during his Uthando Nesthembu dairy session.

You know , after hearing sne was raped as a child it changed the way Id received her having all these babies. It could be that she is battling with Hyper sexuality which is a rape trauma response. I feel terrible that she’s had to go through that, she needs help #Uthandonesthembu— Asante Chiliza (@Asante_Ayanda) November 10, 2022

He added that keeping her past in mind informs how he speaks to her when he is looking to admonish her for doing things he does not approve of.

He then decided that it might be best to cut her off financially because he felt as though she was splurging the money he was giving her for her children on her boyfriend instead.

MaCele tried as a mother for Sne and Sne is so disrespect towards her #Uthandonesthembu— 23???????????? (@_LethaboMnisi) November 10, 2022

He then asked MaCele to deal with the issue with Sne, asking to be left out of it because he would prefer to kick her out and leave her to fend for herself.

Jokes aside, uSne akekho right and she needs serious help from professionals, before she ends up having a 4th child. #Uthandonesthembu— B U H L E (@Makhosazana_B) November 10, 2022

Speaking during her own Uthando Nesthembu diary session, MaCele said that she too was done with Sne at this point as she was at her wit’s end about what to do about the situation.

Yes, Sne lost her mom, was sexually abused by a family member. That’s traumatic. However, this girl is rude towards MaCele & very irresponsible. Maybe she really is helping wealthy Dulas to expand the family #Uthandonesthembu— PLEASE RT MY PINNED TWEET (@Unathi_jam) November 3, 2022

Mpilo calls a family meeting

Later on in the Uthando Nesthembu episode, we see Musa meeting up with another one of his children, Mpilo and the mother that she lives with, Thobile (MaKhumalo) to discuss the issue of her impending surname change.

Crazy how Mpilo has started to look like Thobile's twin #uthandonesthembu— Siphiwo Ngqqeza (@SiphiwoNgqqeza) November 10, 2022

The main obstacle keeping that from happening stemmed from the fact that Musa had not completed all the rites and rituals he needed to in order to honour Thobile’s family and be granted the right for his child to carry his surname.

Musa then drew a line in the sand stating that he would not be paying the family more than he already has as what he has paid thus far is what was previously agreed upon.

Mpilo is such a content and happy kid. I think Thobile plays the emotional and nurturing role really well. Mpilo is well rounded and wholesome. Nje akashodi#Uthandonesthembu— Mpume (@MpumeGumbi95) November 3, 2022

Now that mpilo is in university and she is about to graduate it seems like the mom s family wants her back so that she can work for them instead of the mselekus and makhumlo who raised her. #Uthandonesthembu— Zaza Nkosi???????????????? (@ZazaNkosi11) November 10, 2022

#Uthandonesthembu uGheli useze wafana noThobile???? she could easily be the star of this show if she just keeps this lively attitude she has???????? pic.twitter.com/YbEjrQsikV— Motho oa ha Rathulo Mphethe (@Thato0711) November 10, 2022

Who is Abongwe going to the matric dance with

After asking her parents for a suit for her matric dance in the last episode of Uthando Nesthembu, we caught up with Abongwe as she tries on a suit designed by a designer recommended by her mother.

The episode then reveals that she will be attending the dance with a female partner whose dress will be made to match her suit.

Abongwe shares that the question of who she will attend the dance with has been a hot topic as everyone wants to know who she will be taking with her.

I really like what Musa said about Abongwe, that he doesn’t want her to live in secret all he wants is for her to be herself and be free ???? and that’s all parents should want for their children #Uthandonesthembu— UH HUH HONEY ???? (@sbetweene) November 3, 2022

Musa meets with MaNgwabe and her mother

The Uthando Nesthembu episode concludes with a meeting between Musa, Mbali (Mangwabe) and her mother to discuss his divisive need to take another wife into the fold and how this makes MaNgwabe feel.

Her mother also reminded him that upon asking for her daughter’s hand in marriage, he promised that he would not take on another wife after her.

Musa then explained that his family had not grown to his satisfaction, hence his desire to marry yet another woman.

I hope this chat with Mthombeni and Mbali’s mom is scripted because it’s wild for gogo to want to question bab’ Mseleku over marrying more wives. It honestly doesn’t concern her and it’s disrespectful considering the fact that her child found other wives there. #Uthandonesthembu— Boitshepo (@BMKekana) November 10, 2022

“I have four wives but only eight children with those wives. The way I see it, I should have 16 or 20 children by now. I took this many wives because I want kids,” said Musa.

During her Uthando Nesthembu diary session, Mbali then calls Musa’s position unfair due to the fact that he might just have 20 children in total when you count the children he has from past relationships and daliances outside his marriages.

“He doesn’t count those children because they don’t live with us,” added Mbali.

Mseleku is proof that men will tell you why you wnt to hear whn they wnt something #Uthandonesthembu pic.twitter.com/Qzva6baGBa— Moloko (@Rozey_moloko) November 10, 2022

