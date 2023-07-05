KB Motsilanyane now on House of Zwide

Compiled by Asanda Mbayimbayi

Keabetswe Motsilanyane, the talented actress recognised for her role as Lucilla Vilakazi, the wife of Miles Vilakazi in the well-known soapie Rhythm City on e.tv, is set to join the popular TV series House Of Zwide.

Keabetswe Motsilanyane is a versatile artist who is both a musician and an actress. She has appeared in several soap operas such as Rhythm City, Mthunzi.com, Backstage, and currently stars in the popular show 7de Laan.

In House Of Zwide, Keabetswe Motsilanyane will take on the role of Nandipha, the sister of the late Alex Khadzi, a talented designer who had achieved remarkable success before tragically losing his life.

The character of Alex Khadzi was brought to life by the talented Warren Masemola, who was initially part of the original cast of the show.

However, as the series progressed, Warren Masemola eventually bid farewell to his role and departed from the series.

Background of the ‘Nandipha’ character

Nandipha’s father was a polygamist. He was wealthy, powerful, and painfully traditional. Which is why he pretty much banished Alex and his mom from the family when he discovered how Alex loved making dresses and wearing them occasionally.

Even though she kept it a secret, Nandipha admired her brother. But she towed the line. She was academically gifted and attended the best schools.

Eventually becoming a powerful Lawyer. And in the back of her mind she always believed she would one day reconcile with him after their father had passed away.

But she receives word that Alex has gone missing. She comes crushing into The House of Zwide, looking for her brother, and when all the evidence points to the fact that the Zwide’s were involved in her brother’s disappearance, she becomes the most dangerous enemy they have ever faced.

The introduction of Nandipha’s character will commence in House of Zwide, premiering on Wednesday 5 July at 7pm on e.tv.

What to look forward to on House Of Zwide in July

Viewers must prepare for an intense turn of events as House of Zwide becomes engulfed in a nightmarish ordeal when their past catches up with them, unleashing a cascade of gripping drama.

In the upcoming July episodes, something unexpected happens when Mampho discovers Shoki’s bridal shower and decides to cause trouble.

Ona and Neo have different opinions about the importance of weddings. Meanwhile, a mysterious and attractive woman arrives at the House of Zwide to talk to Neo, revealing herself as Alex Khadzi’s sister.

In a critical moment, Ona saves the day by reminding Shoki that she is surrounded by people who care about her, saving the bridal shower from disaster.

