Celebrity Game Face hosted by Kevin Hart returns on 9 July

The new season of E!‘s Celebrity Game Face, hosted by comedian Kevin Hart, is coming back to E! Africa (DStv channel 124) on 9 July at 18.10 SAST.

The production of Celebrity Game Face is a collaboration between Critical Content and Hartbeat, with Kevin Hart at the helm as executive producer.

Celebrity couples join in remotely, playing a series of fun-filled games from the comfort of their own homes.

From trivia to silly physical challenges, each round will showcase a new, lighthearted, and surprising side of these personalities that has never been seen before.

Hollywood‘s biggest names will join in hilarious challenges, aiming to win the coveted “Hart of a Champion” trophy and raise funds for their chosen charities.

DStv subscribers can also catch the episodes on Universal+ right after they air.

Outrageous home challenges

In every episode, three well-known pairs will engage in side-splitting and outrageous challenges from the comfort of their own homes.

These challenges include the uproarious “Flip It Good,” where one teammate wears flippers on their feet while the other balances a bowl on their head, competing against other celebrities to flip three waffles from their eccentric footwear into the bowl.

Another game, “Celeb Face Game,” requires one teammate to guess an image displayed on the other’s face, while their partner describes it without using specific words.

Star-studded celebrity pairings

This season’s lineup of celebrity duos includes an exciting roster of personalities such as Ice-T & Coco Austin, Elle King & Dierks Bentley, Latto & Brooklyn, Tamar Braxton & Mitch, Evelyn Lozada & Shaniece, Nivea Williams & Zo, Fat Joe & Rich, NE-YO & Mama Lo, Estelle & Melanie Fiona, Jimmie Allen & Bobby Bones.

Premiere date, availability, and binge-watching options

Season four of Celebrity Game Face will make its debut on E! Africa (DStv Channel 124) on 9 July at 18.10 SAST, followed by weekly episodes.

Viewers can also catch the episodes on Universal+ immediately after they air. Furthermore, Universal+ offers the opportunity to binge-watch all previous seasons of the show.

