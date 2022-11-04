Omuhle Gela leaves ‘Uzalo’ over contract dispute

Kaunda Selisho

Actress, influencer and businesswoman Omuhle Gela has left her role in Uzalo in the middle of a major storyline after she was unhappy with unilateral changes to her contract.

The actress confirmed as much on her Instagram account when she shared screenshots of an article detailing the reasons for her exit.

“I’ve unfortunately made the decision to leave the show with immediate effect, everything said on this article is 100% true and I have nothing further to add or dispute,” wrote the actress.

Omuhle Gela is best known for her role as Busi Motsamai, Doobsie Mukwevho and James Motsamai’s daughter in the SABC2 soap opera Muvhango.

According to her TVSA profile, she also had a guest-starring role on the SABC1 soapie Generations and has had guest-presenting gigs on Soweto TV and TransAfrica Radio. Omuhle has also starred on shows like Zabalaza, The Queen and Umlilo.

Why Omuhle Gela left Uzalo

According to the article shared on her Instagram account, she recently decided to show her disapproval of suggested changes to her contract by not showing up to work and not informing the production of her decision to not show up.

The article further states that she is annoyed that the contract she was presented with came with different terms to those initially agreed upon when she joined the cast of the show earlier this year.

It was on the basis of those original terms that the actress relocated to Durban, uprooting her life in Johannesburg.

She was so serious about the move that she even invested in a few business ventures in the province, one of which was a Tammy Taylor franchise in Ballito.

Production comes to a stand-still

The report further claims that production at Uzalo has come to a standstill because Omuhle was the subject of a major storyline that they were in the middle of filming and her absence threw a spanner in the works.

Uzalo is produced by Stained Glass TV – a production house co-owned by former president Jacob Zuma’s daughter, Gugu Zuma-Ncube. Her sister Thuli Zuma also works for the production company.

The production company is also responsible for shows like Durban Gen, eHostela and Ifalakhe among others.



Regarding Omuhle’s departure, Uzalo producers said, “Omuhle Gela, who portrays the role of Nomaswazi Magwaza will no longer be part of SABC 1’s hit show Uzalo due to not agreeing to contractual terms.

“We will update you about future developments regarding this. Stained Glass wishes to thank Omuhle once again for being a part of our family and we wish her success in her future endeavours.”

