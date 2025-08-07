TV

Home » Entertainment » TV

PICS: Meet the cast of BET’s new telenovela ‘Black Gold’

Picture of Lineo Lesemane

Compiled by Lineo Lesemane

Lifestyle Journalist

10 minute read

7 August 2025

12:39 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

The show will premiere on 18 August on DStv channel 129.

Nomalanga Shozi as Amandla Zungu

Nomalanga Shozi as Amandla Zungu on Black Gold. Picture: Instagram

BET is bringing star power to the screen with its brand-new telenovela Black Gold.

The show will premiere on 18 August at 6.30pm on DStv channel 129, airing from Monday to Thursday each week.

Produced by Mandla N’s Black Brain Pictures, the series features a strong mix of award-winning actors, well-known stars, and newcomers making their acting debut.

ALSO READ: ‘I was super nervous and scared to mess up’: Nasty C on his debut on news channel as a guest host

Black Gold’s cast members

Black Gold follows the gripping journey of Amandla Zungu, played by Nomalanga Shozi in her first lead role.

Amandla is cast out of her ancestral home after being falsely accused of her father’s murder. To survive, she enters the dangerous world of illegal mining — determined to reclaim her legacy and confront the woman who betrayed her.

South African Film and Television Awards winner Dawn Thandeka King stars as Amandla’s stepmother, Florence.

Veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube plays Tom Motsepe, Florence’s secret lover and partner in crime, and the cold-blooded CEO willing to destroy a legacy to build his own!

RELATED ARTICLES

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva has also landed his first acting role in the show.

The cast also includes acclaimed actors Warren Masemola and Thulani Mtsweni, along with The Real Housewives of Durban alum Mbali Ngiba.

NOW READ: Aldrin Sampear dumps journalism for government job after leaving news channel

Read more on these topics

bet SA Celebrities Telenovelas TV shows

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa Inside Ramaphosa’s call with Trump over devastating tariffs
South Africa Illegal mining leaving Gauteng schools on shaky ground
Lotto PowerBall player wins R124 million, here’s what banking app they used
South Africa SA ‘deeply concerned’ by Eswatini’s decision to house dangerous criminals
News Lesufi suspends two community safety officials amid financial irregularities probe

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp