PICS: Meet the cast of BET’s new telenovela ‘Black Gold’

The show will premiere on 18 August on DStv channel 129.

BET is bringing star power to the screen with its brand-new telenovela Black Gold.

The show will premiere on 18 August at 6.30pm on DStv channel 129, airing from Monday to Thursday each week.

Produced by Mandla N’s Black Brain Pictures, the series features a strong mix of award-winning actors, well-known stars, and newcomers making their acting debut.

Black Gold’s cast members

Black Gold follows the gripping journey of Amandla Zungu, played by Nomalanga Shozi in her first lead role.

Amandla is cast out of her ancestral home after being falsely accused of her father’s murder. To survive, she enters the dangerous world of illegal mining — determined to reclaim her legacy and confront the woman who betrayed her.

South African Film and Television Awards winner Dawn Thandeka King stars as Amandla’s stepmother, Florence.

Veteran actor Sello Maake KaNcube plays Tom Motsepe, Florence’s secret lover and partner in crime, and the cold-blooded CEO willing to destroy a legacy to build his own!

Big Brother Mzansi Season 5 winner Sweet Guluva has also landed his first acting role in the show.

The cast also includes acclaimed actors Warren Masemola and Thulani Mtsweni, along with The Real Housewives of Durban alum Mbali Ngiba.

