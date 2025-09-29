‘Best believe I ask them!’: Relebogile Mabotja on hosting explosive Married at First Sight Mzansi reunion

The Married at First Sight Mzansi reunion, hosted by Relebogile Mabotja, is packed with drama, revelations and heartfelt moments.

South Africa’s favourite social experiment returns for one last fiery conversation. Relebogile Mabotja steps into the hot seat to host the Married at First Mzansi season 2 reunion.

With drama, revelations and heartfelt moments on the horizon, the two-hour special promises to unpack every twist, question and lingering emotion. Hosting the explosive Married at First Sight Mzansi reunion will certainly keep Mzansi talking for weeks.

The Married at First Sight Mzansi reunion, airing on Sunday, 5 October at 5pm on Mzansi Magic and Showmax, will bring back the four couples that made season 2 unforgettable.

Palesa Mphaki and Tshepo Miya, Makoto Phumodi and Nkuleleko Mahlangu, Themba Khosa and Nelisa Ntabeni, and Portia Baloyi with Bongani Luvalo, will all sit down and reflect on their journeys, surprises and tough truths.

For Relebogile, taking on this role was a natural fit.

“I love the format and the concept of social experiments. This group has kept South Africa glued to their screens,” she says with her trademark enthusiasm.

Her preparation was meticulous. Hosting the Married at First Sight Mzansi reunion, Relebogile immersed herself in the episodes and noted social media reactions, ensuring that no burning question was left unanswered.

Relebogile Mabotja. Picture supplied

Known for her warm yet fearless interviewing style, Relebogile admits she is drawn to conversations around human behaviour, especially those labelled as “bad”.

“I am fascinated by what informs people’s choices. I want to understand who they are beyond the behaviour,” she says.

This mindset shaped her approach to the reunion. She stayed curious, asked what wasn’t being said, and created a safe space for candid conversation.

She teases that some clarity will emerge on unresolved issues. Fans can also look forward to insights from two experts who will revisit their matchmaking decisions, adding depth to the explosive Married at First Sight reunion.

Still, she confesses to feeling nervous ahead of the special.

“There will never be enough time to get through everything, and not everyone will be pleased,” she admits.

Yet the experience has been rewarding.

“The reunion has a massive team behind it, unlike when I release my music independently, where it’s all on me.”

Would she ever participate in such an experiment herself? That’s a hard no.

“I am way too private to allow strangers into my vulnerability,” she laughs. “But I have the utmost respect for the courage of those who did.”

As for why audiences shouldn’t miss it, Relebogile is clear: “The reunion has lessons for us all, even beyond romantic relationships. And of course, it will leave you ready for the next season.”