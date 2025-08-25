‘I cannot pretend’ – Tshepo Miya opens up about rocky marriage on Married at First Sight Mzansi

Tshepo admits that married life on-screen has been far from smooth sailing.

“I cannot pretend, if I’m not okay, then I am not okay.” These words from Married at First Sight South Africa groom Tshepo Miya perfectly sum up the emotional rollercoaster of his marriage to Palesa Mphaki.

Eight weeks into the hit reality show, Tshepo admits that married life on-screen has been far from smooth sailing.

A reality experiment with real emotions

The fourth season of Married at First Mzansi, airing Sundays on Mzansi Magic and streaming on Showmax, has already delivered jaw-dropping twists.

With brand-new experts, bold singles, and marriages built on a daring social experiment, the drama is keeping viewers hooked. Among the couples, Tshepo Miya and Palesa Mphaki have quickly become the most talked about couple, but for all the wrong reasons.

Why Tshepo signed up

For Tshepo, the show was an unconventional path to love. “I joined the show because my traditional way of starting relationships had not worked, and I thought this would be an ideal way to see what is out there for me,” he explains.

Hopeful at first sight, he recalls that his mind was racing the moment he met Palesa: “There were so many things that went through my mind; however, I was hopeful.”

To prepare, he sought professional advice before saying “I do” to a stranger. “One can never be fully prepared for such an experiment… but I did have a long conversation with my therapist ahead of time.” His therapist’s words were clear: focus on what you can control and release the rest.

Trouble in paradise

However, cracks appeared early. Tshepo reveals the first red flag emerged during their honeymoon: “My wife asked me not to communicate directly with women in production, and said I should rather redirect them to her… I found that strange, as we were still getting to know each other.”

As episodes unfolded, viewers saw tensions simmer from off-camera events. “Our conflict came from that front-of-camera image that I was supposed to adhere to. During the day, outside of shooting, there were issues I would raise, but I would be told… we need to ‘nip them in the bud’ and appear okay. My issue is that I cannot pretend, if I’m not okay, then I am not okay.”

Feuding beyond marriage

Aside from marital woes, he has also clashed with cast mate Makoto Phumodi. He says their differences stem from Makoto’s conflict with Nkululeko Mahlangu.

“I have never wanted to surround myself with unruly people… who are able to just say whatever they want without showing respect, not only for their partner, but for us as well.”

Lessons, brotherhood and backlash

Despite the turbulence, he has found silver linings. “I have learnt that I have tougher skin than I initially thought… people will always form some kind of opinion about you, good or bad, and the only thing you can do is continue showing up as yourself.”

Watching himself on television has been both painful and rewarding. While online trolls have targeted him, Tshepo says support from his fellow “husbands” has kept him grounded. “It’s been an amazing brotherhood that we have developed; it has helped each of us navigate some really hard episodes each week.”

Advice for future hopefuls

For those eyeing the next season, Tshepo warns: “Not all that glitters is gold. Do it for the right reasons, trust your gut instincts, and never depart from who you are.”

As the season barrels toward its finale, one thing is certain: Tshepo and Palesa’s union continues to test just how much love can endure under the harsh glare of reality TV.

