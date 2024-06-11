Mel and Peet Viljoen address abuse allegations

The pair have denied the allegations...

Melanie “Mel” Viljoen and her husband Peet Viljoen have released a joint statement addressing the abuse claims made on the recent episode of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip – South Africa.

On the show, one of the cast members, Nonku Williams, shared her opinion about Mel’s marriage, stating she believes Mel is being abused.

Nonku added that she believes Peet runs Mel‘s life and is responsible for Mel’s decision not to have kids.

Mel and Peet Viljoen address abuse claims

In a statement sent to The Citizen, Mel and Peet vehemently denied the allegations.

“The only abuse Mel suffers at my hand is probably the weight of the diamonds I keep gifting her.

“I have five sisters who would have slapped the silly out of me if I had abusive tendencies towards women,” Peet said.

He explained that he and Mel decided together not to have kids. He added: “Mel has literally no family left, nobody to assist should anything happen to me.

“We are not living in 1955. Women are not worth less when children are not what they desire. I am taken aback by the baby-shaming on the show. I work seven days a week to provide for Mel and I arranged for Mel to fly business class to Jamaica, as the producers could only afford an economy ticket.

“Also, I arranged stopovers in Miami for Mel to rest before and after production. If this is considered controlling Mel’s life, you are staring at a guilty husband.”

Meanwhile, Mel said she was disappointed in Nonku and fellow cast member Lethabo ‘Lejoy’ Mathatho.

“In a time where women claim that we have each other’s backs, it saddens me to be baby-shamed by Lethabo and Nonku.

“The accusation of abuse is dangerous and career-ending. Abuse is a disease of our time and should not be loosely thrown around without consequences.”

