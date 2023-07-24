‘Shaka iLembe’: Sjava enjoys Kendrick Lamar performance as fans gush over his appearance

By Bonginkosi Tiwane

While viewers enjoyed seeing him on last night’s episode of Shaka iLembe, South African talent Sjava was within a crowd relishing Kendrick Lamar’s performance in Paris, France.

Sjava is part of the cast of the much-talked about TV show, which details the life of Zulu monarchy. Sjava, whose real name is Jabulani Hadebe, portrays the character of iNkosi YamaHlubi on Mzansi Magic’s Shaka iLembe. Sjava’s appearance in yesterday’s episode was a toast of many yesterday.

Yoooooh was so happy soon as I saw Sjava . Legend https://t.co/3x8iEyrdMp— Solomzi Thandubuntu (@Solphendukaa) July 24, 2023

This is the reason why Lazy Zamar is back with her kak story about Sjava. This is the kind ish that gets Lady Zama's blood boiling, Lady Zamar really wanted to finish a talented gents life all because she couldn't handle rejection. #ShakaiLembeMzansi pic.twitter.com/37Tcsk2upd— Man’s NOT Barry Roux  (@AdvoBarryRoux) July 24, 2023

‘Shaka iLembe’ episode 4

Episode 4 of Shaka iLembe left Nomzamo Mbatha with a lump in her throat, as the young Shaka comes into his own as he begins to manifest a prophesy by a revered traditional healer, which states that he’ll be a great King.

The episode was a glimpse into what became the strained relationship between Shaka and his father, Senzagakhona.

Watched the final mix of this episode and I had a lump sitting in my throat the entire time. 💔



TONIGHT… 8PM… on @Mzansimagic



… #ShakaiLembeMzansi pic.twitter.com/SXHrnS5lZr— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) July 23, 2023

Responding to a viewer on Twitter who wanted an explanation of one of the scenes that involved a goat, Mbatha said: “Senzangakhona knew that was Shaka’s favourite goat gifted to him by his grandmother. He raised that goat. Senza then put Shaka on the spot and asked him to slaughter it in front of everyone… out of spite…”

Senzangakhona knew that was Shaka’s favourite goat gifted to him by his grandmother. He raised that goat.

Senza then put Shaka on the spot and asked him to slaughter it in front of everyone… out of spite … https://t.co/BVt7WecqEn— Nomzamo Mbatha (@NomzamoMbatha) July 23, 2023

Sjava in Europe

Sjava was at the annual festival – Lollapalooza Paris – on Sunday. The music festival originated in the US and now takes place in Paris.

It’s unclear when Sjava left, but he has been in Europe for the past couple of days even bumping into international fans while in London, UK.

While many are saving their money to see Lamar live in South Africa in December at the Hey Neighbour Fest, Sjava saw the Compton rapper live as Lamar headlined the festival’s final day on Sunday.

Screenshots of Sjava at Lollapalooza, Paris. Pictures: sgubz/Instagram.

Sjava is seemingly in Europe with film director Luthando Sigubudu, who directed his latest video Amavaka from his album Isibuko.

“This is one of my most difficult videos to shoot to date, both technically and creatively,” said Sigubudu on his Instagram account about the video.

“There was a time on set I felt like I let the team down and thought the ideas were trash but seeing my team pushing motivated me to go harder. I love how the concept came out the way I wrote it. Big thank you to Sjava and 1020cartel.”

Last week, he thanked fans for streaming the Isibuko album. “Thank you to all the music lovers for streaming our music, Siyabonga,” he wrote.

The 18 track album, which was released earlier this year, has been streamed over 40 million times on streaming platforms.

