‘Half a million richer’: Hungani Ndlovu and Dimakatso Calisa win Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar S11

The pair also walked away with brand new cars.

Team Orange contestants, Hungani Ndlovu and Dimakatso Calisa, have been crowned winners of Season 11 of the hit S3 reality competition, Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar.

Their victory earned each of them R500 000 in cash and brand-new five-door Suzuki Jimnys.

Speaking to The Citizen at the beginning of the season, Ndlovu said the competition was no easy feat.

READ MORE: ‘I almost drowned’: Hungani Ndlovu on Tropika Island of Treasure experience

Dimakatso said her first adventure with her brand-new set of wheels would be to drive home to the Free State.

“I am picking up my cousins, and we are going to explore Golden Gate. This [car] is perfect for the national park,” she said on Tuesday morning during an interview on the Expresso show with Zanele Potela, who hosted Tropika Island of Treasure Zanzibar Season 11.

Ndlovu said he is taking his family on a road trip.

“I am going to get my wife and daughter and visit my parents. Then we’ll do a road trip down to Durban.”

Ndlovu and Calisa on the highs and lows of the competition

Calisa and Ndlovu also opened up about the emotional rollercoaster they experienced throughout the competition.

“My high, besides the final day, was when we went to the elimination round. For me, that was life-changing. I felt like I woke up on that day.

“My low was Day 1, of course. That was hard because I think that’s how everyone perceived me throughout the whole competition,” Calisa said.

ALSO READ: ‘A lifelong aspiration fulfilled’ – Zanele Potelwa thrilled to host Tropica Island of Treasure

Despite the highs and lows, Calisa said she wouldn’t change a thing.

“I learnt so much about myself throughout the show, and I don’t think I would have gotten that had I played as someone else. Honestly, I don’t know how to be anyone else. What you saw on the show is really who I am.”

Ndlovu said he believes everything went the way it was supposed to.

He added: “If I were to do things differently, I wouldn’t be sitting here right now. So, I definitely wouldn’t change anything. It was already written. It was a test, but it was meant to be.”

Muhamad Omar Hajee, Assistant Brand Manager at Clover, said Season 11 was the best season yet.

“This has been the most successful season of Tropika Island of Treasure to date, and it is all thanks to the incredible contestants who participated this year.”

NOW READ: Sussex’s holiday card features rare picture of their children with their striking red hair