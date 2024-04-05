‘This is pure greed’: Reactions as McJunior ‘asks’ for donations after winning R2 million on ‘BBMzansi’

McJunior was crowned the BBMzansi Season 4 winner a few days ago...

BBMzansi star McJunior has set tongues wagging after he released a video on TikTok sharing his bank details for donations.

The reality TV star was crowned the BBMzansi season four winner a few days ago, walking away with a grand prize of R2 million.

Additionally, McJunior won R27 000 during his stay in the Big Brother house.

“In the interest of the McForce family making contributions, I don’t want to end up having issues where the money ends up going to places that it’s not supposed to go.

“So I am just going to confirm the correct account where you can contribute,” McJunior said in a video posted on Thursday, 4 April.

The video has since made rounds on social media as people slammed McJunior, calling him greedy.

“He’s very greedy instead of donating a little of what he won he’s doing vice versa, bro go home and be with your girlfriend as you were always saying in the house… I would rather donate for Makhekhe,” one comment read.

Another one said: “Haaaa, first time seeing a millionaire asking for donations.”

‘I would rather donate for Makhekhe’ – BBMzansi fans

Many BBMzansi fans said they would rather donate to Makhekhe, the BBMzansi season four runner-up, who missed out on the R2 million cash prize by a 0.07% difference in votes.

A few days ago, Makhekhe’s team released a statement announcing that they had set up a GoFundMe account on his behalf.

They said the donated funds would be used towards his future projects and aspirations.

“We’ve been exploring ways to continue supporting Makhekhe and his endeavors… Your contributions, whether big or small, will make a significant difference in helping Makhekhe pursue his dreams and continue to bring joy and inspiration to all of us.

“We believe that with your continued support, Makhekhe can achieve even greater heights, and together, we can be a part of his journey every step of the way,” the statement read.

