Throwback Thursday: Remember these 5 classic SA TV shows?

Looking back on the golden days of South African TV, a few iconic shows come to mind.

These beloved programmes shaped the entertainment landscape of their time and still hold a special place in the hearts of many.

Whether through comedy, drama, or music, these shows not only entertained but also captured the essence of South African life during that era.

Here are some memorable classic Mzansi TV shows

Mponeng

SABC 2’s Mponeng was a comedy series known for its humorous take on the everyday life and relatable situations of people living in the townships.

The show featured a stellar cast, including South African legends such as Lillian Dube, Moshoeshoe Chabeli, Mmabatho Mogomotsi, Clementine Mosimane, and others.

Suburban Bliss

Suburban Bliss was a light-hearted sitcom that explored the relationships between two families – the white Dwyers and the black Molois – who bought homes in the posh suburbs and ended up living next door to each other.

The show was one of the first sitcoms to feature a mix of cultures, reflecting the changing dynamics of post-apartheid South Africa.

It starred Desmond Dube, Louise Barnes, Seputla Sebogodi, Sylvaine Strike, Patrick Mynhardt, Sue Pam Grant, and Martin Le Maitre.

Lesilo Rula

How hard was it to sleep after watching Lesilo Rula? This gripping drama centred around the terrifying myth of Lesilo, a Tokoloshe (a fearsome creature) used to intimidate and kill.

With its dark themes and suspenseful storytelling, Lesilo Rula was one of South Africa’s best horror TV shows.

Noot vir Noot

Noot vir Noot (Afrikaans for “Note for Note”) was an Afrikaans-language musical quiz show that aired on SABC 2.

It became the longest-running television game show in South Africa and Africa, first airing in 1991.

Emzini Wezinsizwa

Emzini Wezinsizwa was a beloved sitcom that aired on SABC1 in the 90s and 2000s.

It followed the antics of five adult men living in a Johannesburg hostel, trying to make a living while constantly getting into trouble.

The show starred the legendary Roland Mqwebu, Jabulani Nkosi, Jerry Phele, Shadrack Ngema, and Vusi Thanda.

