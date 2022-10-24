‘Uyajola 9/9’ double bill: Two women learn with whom their men cheated on them

Kaunda Selisho

This week JubJub took the Uyajola 9/9 team to the Pretoria CBD to help a woman named Refiloe with her relationship troubles.

Refiloe

Like most of the people who turn to the show for help, she claimed that her boyfriend no longer had time for her and that he had started going out at night a lot more than he used to.

“Sometimes, he disappears for four days. Sometimes he comes back in the mornings, other times he leaves over the weekend and only comes back on Monday morning,” she told the show.

Refiloe also told Uyajola 9/9 that he keeps his phone off whenever he disappears and that is why she would like the show to help her catch him if he is being unfaithful.

They traced him to a busy hangout spot where his female companion took off running as soon as she saw Jub Jub approaching.

Refiloe seemed to recognise his female companion, whom she referred to as Kedibone before threatening to beat her up.

“Is this Pietersburg? Is this a funeral?” shouts Refiloe during the confrontation.

Refiloe’s boyfriend furiously tries to escape the vice grip of the Uyajola 9/9 security team who are holding him in place to ensure he doesn’t run away and he fails to escape.

Jub Jub should switch off the camera for 30 seconds sometimes and slap this boys once in a while #Uyajola99— Clement Mokwena???????? (@iamClement_ZA) October 23, 2022

The excitement of the confrontation seems to be too much for Kedibone who whips out her asthma pump and uses it as her boyfriend repeatedly attempts to kick Jub Jub while the security team holds on to either one of his arms.

The back and forth goes on for a while and Kedibone is eventually allowed to leave.

Refiloe then tells her boyfriend that their children have been crying for him before presenting him with an ultimatum. He later bursts into tears, pleading with Jub Jub and the Uyajola 9/9 team to let him go because he doesn’t want to “do this anymore.”

It’s Baba trying to fly kick Jub Jub for me. ????????????????????????????????????????#Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/9Sh3L8BjOi— Lwazi Msomi (@RealLwaziMsomi) October 23, 2022

He eventually apologises and asks to be let go because he has apologised.

READ: Uyajola 9/9 recap: Uber driver gives Jub Jub and crew a golden shower

When pressed for an answer about why he was cheating, he claims he was just trying to have some fun.

Refiloe then says she thinks it is best if he leaves with Kedibone and moves on with her because she has asked him countless times if he was cheating on her and he constantly denied it.

“I want to tell you something and I want you to listen to me. From now on, carry on with your Kedibone. Live your lives, freely.”

A visibly heartbroken Refiloe then leaves in tears with JubJub, bringing the Uyajola 9/9 episode to a close.

Nthabiseng

The second episode in Sunday night’s Uyajola 9/9 double bill sought to help a woman named Nthabiseng uncover the truth about the strange behaviour of Ronaldo, her husband.

She told Jub Jub that her suspicions were aroused when her husband’s child from a first relationship told her that her father has a partner named Khetiwe, whom he calls “baby.”

“I really need help because he is aggressive and he is abusive,” said Nthabiseng before adding that he also calls her names like “gold-digger,” “whore,” “prostitute” and “stupid.”

She begins to cry as she tells Jub Jub that she sometimes feels stupid for finding herself in the situation that she is in.

“It’s painful. I have cried over and over trying to understand what I did to him.”

Usually, after Jub Jub meets with someone to get their story, they make their way to the confrontation. This time, however, he asked Nthabiseng to go home with the hopes of arranging the confrontation for the following day.

He then received a call from the Uyajola 9/9 investigators informing him that Nthabiseng’s husband was parked outside the home of his mistress, Nontu, that very evening.

They entered the mistress’ home to find the pair naked and asleep and Nthabiseng immediately rained hell down on Ronaldo, confronting him for calling her names when he was the one guilty of stepping out on their marriage.

“I asked you for a divorce, didn’t I?” shouts Nthabiseng as Ronaldo grabs anything he can find to cover his face and half-naked body.

“You left me sleeping at home with my child. I sleep at home, Ronaldo, I don’t sleep with other men,” she adds.

Ronaldo then begs Jub Jub to take things outside as they are inside someone else’s home and Jub Jub refuses, asking him why he was comfortable doing what he was doing inside someone else’s home. A home that he was found sleeping soundly in.

I love how Jub Jub stood up for her ???????? #uyajola99— #POVXGIGI (@Gigi_Lamayne) October 23, 2022

Nontu then admitted to Jub Jub that she did know “Roni” was married when she met him and that he had children with Nthabiseng.

After being single for seven years, she agreed to the affair and said that Ntahbiseng has known about her all along.

In an effort to find out what led Roni to cheat, Jub Jub asked if he was unhappy and Roni said he would not discuss his marriage with Jub Jub.

ALSO READ: Uyajola 9/9 recap: Bheki’s big penis stuns Jub Jub

An angry Ntahbiseng then throws her wedding rings at Roni who refuses to take them.

She also admitted that she had turned to alcohol to cope with the pain he causes her, especially when he beats her.

This guy needs to go to prison #Uyajola99 pic.twitter.com/eJFc9z3vkn— Cape Town Twins (@TheCPTtwins) October 23, 2022

Jub Jub then turns to a man named Vusi and asks what he is supposed to do as the host of the show now that Roni has threatened to kill Nthabiseng on national television.

He continues to repeat his threats in a room full of witnesses.

“You are digging a grave for yourself”Tell me why this man isn’t getting arrested. pls #Uyajola99— Kagiso Mashabela (@K_Gawddess) October 23, 2022

Jub Jub then reminds Roni that he still has “boys” on the inside who can do things to him should he end up in jail for doing anything to Ntahbiseng.

The Uyajola 9/9 host and Roni then trade insults, making light of the sexual assault that reportedly happens in prisons.

Uyajola 9/9 host JubJub exchanges insults with Roni | Picture: Screengrab

“Do you want them to rape me the way they raped you?” asked Roni, to which Jub Jub responds “nobody raped me, I ran the prison.”

The episode ended with the Uyajola team throwing Roni’s things out of Nthabiseng’s car so she could take the car home and leave him at Nontu’s house.