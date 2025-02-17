Zukisa Matola on bringing the feisty Noma-Russia to life on ‘Uzalo’

Matola will make her first appearance on the show this week.

SABC1’s Uzalo has introduced new characters towards the end of its 10th season, with actress Zukisa Matola joining the cast as Noma-Russia Mkabile.

Noma-Russia Mkabile is a feisty, seasoned taxi owner who always gets what she wants — no matter the cost.

Speaking to The Citizen, Matola said she has settled in very well with the team.

“Working with the cast and crew has been a breeze. I just gelled in with everyone; so far, it’s been good,” she said.

Portraying Noma-Russia

Matola explained that the Noma-Russia character is quite different from many characters she has played in previous years.

“When I looked at the character and read through her bio, I said, ‘Oh! Crap!’ and then I started thinking about how much fun I could have playing her because that’s the bigger part of what actors do—we play.

“On the surface, Noma-Russia seems ‘normal,’ but when you look closer, you begin to see her craziness and her abnormality,” she added.

Matola said she hopes viewers empathise with Noma-Russia and see her for who she really is.

“I hope they can empathise with the character and see her for who she is — a lonely, delusional, and extremely flawed human being who just wants someone to share her life with. I hope they enjoy her craziness.”

‘A full-circle moment’

Matola will make her first appearance on Uzalo from Tuesday, 18 February at 8.30pm.

She has previously starred in other SABC shows like Mzee Wa Two Six, Tsha Tsha, Tshisa, and Generations, just to name a few.

She said her return to the public broadcaster feels like a full-circle moment for her.

“It’s been quite a journey, and now it’s like I’m having a full-circle moment where I feel like I’m back home.”

“SABC is where it all started for me, and the majority of my television career has been with SABC. It feels good to be home,” she added.

