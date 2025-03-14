Wrapped no more as Mercedes-Benz debuts futuristic new CLA

CLA will be offered as either a hybrid or EV, although for the moment, South African availability has not been confirmed.

Third generation CLA introduces a new look for Mercedes-Benz’s next line of small sedans and SUVs.

Selectively detailed in a series of teasers over the latter stages of last year, Mercedes-Benz, overnight, officially removed the wraps from the all-new third generation CLA as the first model to preview its next iteration of small sedans and SUVs.

The replacement for both the current model, as well as the A-Class Sedan, the CLA becomes the first to ride on the new Mercedes-Benz Modular Architecture (MMA) platform developed from the start to accommodate electrification as well as combustion engines.

Unsurprisingly different in appearance from the concept shown at the IAA in Munich two years ago, the CLA retains its coupe-styled design but with elements from the long-discontinued CLS as well as the current E-Class.

Dimensions

Only offered as a sedan and no longer with the option of the estate-styled Shooting Brake, the new 800-volt architecture comes with dimensional gains on all fronts compared to the outgoing CLA.

Measuring 4 723 mm in overall length, 1 468 mm in height and 1 855 mm in width, the CLA measures 35 mm longer 29 mm taller and 25 mm wider than predecessor, with its wheelbase stretching 61 mm longer at 2 709 mm.

Somewhat oddly, the uptakes haven’t resulted in any luggage space gains, as boot capacity actually decreases from 460-litres to 405-litres. The electric EQ variant, though, does come with an additional 101-litres of space underneath the bonnet.

Improved on the headroom front, but not legroom, which drops by seven millimetres for those seated at the rear, the latter’s gains comes from the standard fitting of a fixed panoramic roof that features an infrared film designed to reflect the sun’s rays away from the occupants.

As such, it doesn’t come with a roller blind in way a similar to certain models from the three-pointed star long-time engine partner, Renault.

Design

Incorporating the latest version of the Sensual Purity styling language, the CLA’s frontal appearance involves a new ovoid grille placed below the new LED headlights connected by a full-width LED light bar.

The outer surround being illuminated as an option, the grille makes way for a sealed panel on the EQ variants, replete with 142 three-pointed star badges that lit up at night.

Rear-end styling has elements from the CLE, as well as the discontinued CLS. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

Down the side, the CLA silhouette from the previous model remains, although at the rear, the new light clusters, complete with an internal three-pointed star LED, mirrors that of the CLE by also being connected by a full-width light bar.

As with the previous CLA, buyers will have the option of the AMG Line and new AMG Line+ exterior packages, as well as the darkened Night Package, with the Progressive pack being standard across all models. Wheel sizes, meanwhile, range from 17 to 19 inches in a series of colours and designs.

Underneath

Underneath, the change in platform has introduced a new suspension layout mostly made of aluminium.

Using MacPherson struts at the front mounted directly to the steering knuckles in a three-link layout, the rear uses a new multi-link design, with the knuckles themselves being grafted out of die-cast aluminium.

The future inside

Inside, the biggest element from the concept features in the shape of three displays that make up what Mercedes-Benz calls the Superscreen.

Optional Superscreen will have three displays, although the passenger side display will be omitted as standard. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

A spin-off from the Hyperscreen available as an option on the current EQE and EQS models, the setup consists of a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, a new 14-inch MBUX infotainment system and a 14-inch display on the passenger side with the same software as the latter.

As standard, though, only the former displays are offered, with the latter getting not only the latest MBUX software and operating system but also integrated ChatGPT and artificial intelligence developed by Google.

Floating centre console will have a number of material and colour options, while some of the seat upholsteries are made from recycled plastic bottles. Image: Mercedes-Benz

Of the various other tech, an augmented reality Head-Up Display can be had as an option, along with a series of new materials made out of recycled plastic bottles, plus a 16-speaker, 850-watt Burmester 3D sound system with Dolby Atmos.

Up-front

Hybrid

Up front, the initial CLA range will comprise a single combustion engine model, equipped from the off with a 48-volt mild-hybrid system, and a EV fitted with Mercedes-Benz’s new Electric Drive Unit 2.0 unit that supports DC charging up to 320 kW.

Part of its FAME or Family of Modular Engines, the electrified 1.5-litre turbo will be offered in two states of tune Mercedes-Benz didn’t divulge any details of as initial offset will focus squarely on the EV.

It did, however, confirm the 48-volt system as consisting of a 1.3-kWh battery driving the electric motor housed within the newly developed eight-speed dual-clutch transmission.

EQ

Similar to the all-electric G580 that would have been called the EQG, the pair of electric CLAs adopt the EQ Technology suffix as per the EQ division no longer having dedicated models.

Starting off, the CLA 250+ makes use of an 85-kWh battery pack powering a single electric motor mounted on the rear axle.

Producing 200kW/335Nm, the CLA 250+ will get from 0-100 km/h in 6.7 seconds, and reach a limited top speed of 210 km/h.

All-electric CLA has an additional 101 litres of space underneath its bonnet. Picture: Mercedes-Benz

The claimed range is between 694 and 792 km, with a minimum of 285 km being available after 10 minutes using a 320 kW DC charger.

Using the same size battery, the flagship CLA 350 adds a second electric motor to the front axle, thus resulting in it becoming all-wheel-drive and therefore affixed with the 4Matic moniker.

Outputting 260kW/515Nm, the CLA 350 4Matic will get from 0-100 km/h in 4.9 seconds and hit the same 210 km/h top speed.

The claimed range varies between 672 km and 771 km, with a minimum of 275 km obtainable after 10 minutes plugged in.

Not yet approved

Set to go on-sale later this year, the CLA, for the moment, hasn’t been confirmed for South Africa. Should approval be given though, expect it to arrive possibly before year-end.

