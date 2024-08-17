WATCH LIVE: Crown Gospel Awards founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule’s funeral service

The 52-year-old Mbokazi-Nkambule succumbed to a battle with lung cancer in the early hours of Monday morning at Parklands Hospital in Durban.

Family and friends are gathered at the Durban International Conference Centre for the funeral service of late Ukhozi FM radio host and Crown Gospel Awards founder Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule.

Several high-profile musicians and politicians are expected to take to the stage during the service, with KwaZulu-Natal Premier Thami Ntuli also in attendance.

WATCH: The funeral service for Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule:

Mbokazi-Nkambule ‘touched hearts and transformed lives’

The 52-year-old Mbokazi-Nkambule succumbed to a battle with lung cancer in the early hours of Monday morning at Parklands Hospital in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal.

This was confirmed by her husband, Bishop Mpendulo Nkambule.

Ukhozi FM business manager Sbongi Ngcobo has described Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule’s tenure at the station, which began in 1995 until her passing, as transformative of the lives it touched.

ALSO WATCH: Memorial service of Zanele Mbokazi-Nkambule

“Throughout her tenure, Zanele was an integral part of the Ukhozi FM family, spreading love, hope, and inspiration to countless listeners through her uplifting gospel show. Her passion for sharing the message of faith and her infectious enthusiasm touched hearts and transformed lives,” Ngcobo said in a statement.

Memorial service

A memorial service was held on Thursday at the Ukhozi FM studios where Mbokazi-Nkambule worked.

Mbokazi-Nkambule joined Ukhozi FM in 1995 where she was a presenter of a gospel music programme. She then re-joined Ukhozi FM in April 2023 and worked as an on-air presenter until her untimely passing.

“The SABC will always cherish its partnership with Ms Mbokazi-Nkambule for the Crown Gospel Music Awards, as they shone a light on a much-loved music genre in the country,” averred SABC’s acting group executive for video entertainment Lala Tuku.

ALSO WATCH: Connie Chiume remembered at funeral service

“Her passion for the development of the music industry was commendable.”

Mbokazi-Nkambule was also the founder of the Crown Gospel Music Awards, which was delivered in partnership with SABC’s video entertainment channel, SABC 1.