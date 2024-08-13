Left-Handers Day: Is it right to celebrate lefties day

Notable lefties include artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci, theoretical physicist Albert Einstein, actors Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise, and tennis champion Rafael Nadal.

The 13th of August is a special day for a group of unique people who live in a world designed for the majority: Left-Handers Day! Picture: iStock

The pen is mightier than the sword right? Well it depends in which hand you are holding that pen as navigating a predominantly right-handed world is challenging for left-handed individuals.

The 13th of August is a special day for a unique group of people who live in a world designed for the majority: Left-Handers Day!

Celebrated annually, this day honours the 13% of the world’s population who navigate life with their left hand.

The day was first observed in 1992 after the Left-Handers Club, an organisation that aims to support and promote the interests of left-handed people worldwide, initiated it.

Lillian Henderson, marketing director Southern and East Africa at BIC, said Left-Handers Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the uniqueness and contributions of left-handed individuals.

“Try brushing your teeth with your non-dominant hand a few times this week – you’ll quickly see how this simple act requires pause and concerted effort. By stretching our brains and making small adjustments in educational settings, we can support lefties in reaching their full potential.”

Left-handers have always stood out in a right-handed world. From using scissors to writing in a spiral notebook, everyday tasks can sometimes be challenging for lefties.

Why left handed?

Interestingly, left-handedness isn’t just about which hand you write with. It’s linked to the brain’s structure and function.

Research shows that left-handers often have a more developed right hemisphere, which is associated with creativity, spatial awareness, and holistic thinking. This might explain why many lefties excel in fields like art, music, and sports.

Some experts believe that using your non-dominant hand − left for right-handers and vice versa − can have significant cognitive benefits.

Their thinking is that performing tasks with the non-dominant hand can boost brain activity and improve mental flexibility. This concept, called “neuroplasticity,” means that the brain can change and adapt by creating new connections between brain cells.

Desks and writing tools are typically designed for right-handed use, which can lead to discomfort and even hinder academic performance. However, with a few adjustments, educators can create a more inclusive environment that supports left-handed learners.

The good news is that writing instruments and tools ideal for left-handers are now easier to find than ever before. Consumers are able to find a range of products specifically designed to cater to left-handed users, including pens, pencils, and notebooks.

Notable lefties

Being left-handed is not just about overcoming challenges; it’s also about embracing a unique perspective.

Left-handers often approach problems and tasks differently, bringing creativity and innovation to everything they do. Whether it’s in the classroom, the workplace, or everyday life, lefties enrich our world with their distinctive talents.

Notable lefties who have left their mark on the world include artist and inventor Leonardo da Vinci, theoretical physicist Albert Einstein, actors Angelina Jolie and Tom Cruise, tennis champion Rafael Nadal and basketball player LeBron James among others.

