Ultraview: Here’s what channels you can find on Openview’s Pay TV option

After reaching the milestone of penetrating three million homes, South African free-to-view direct broadcast satellite television provider Openview is launching an added pay TV option called Ultraview.

Billed as the best of both, one decoder, two worlds, Ultraview has also been dubbed a satellite-first in SA.

“Soon viewers can experience a new world of curated entertainment using the same decoder. Ultraview enables viewers to see additional bouquets of content for a monthly subscription, whilst retaining and enjoying the free Openview content on their decoder,” explained Openview in a statement.

How is Ultraview different?

According to eMedia, owners of the Openview platform, their “revolutionary new service is giving audiences viewing power by giving them the choice of free or paid content, at their discretion”.

“Unlike other services, Ultraview allows viewers to find exclusive niche content, conveniently in one place, and pick stand-alone bouquets.”

What channels does Ulatrview have?

For the BOLD. CURIOUS. DIVERSE.



About #OUTtv

Now available 24 hours a day on #Ultra Ch241 on #Openview.



For more info 👉 https://t.co/stAoeSl6ca

From Monday, 6 March 2023, the Pride bouquet was made available on the platform and it is described as “a colourful new world with exclusive content for the curious, bold, and diverse, featuring two channels – OUTtv and FUSE.”

OUTtv is a lifestyle channel featuring a variety of LGBTQI series, raw reality, impressive documentaries, hysterical telenovelas, gay romcoms, award-winning films, and OUT originals.

Some of the colourful shows include Being Bebe, Call Me Mother, Gogo For the Gold, and Hot Haus (season 2 launches at the end of March – the first worldwide premiere on Ultraview), and many more.

Fuse ignites culture with vibrant entertainment that celebrates and amplifies fresh, young voices. It shares the stories that empower diverse young adults.

#Fuse presents T-Pain's School of business. Follow T-Pain as he explores some of the most innovative and unique startups created by millennial entrepreneurs who are defining the future.

Stacked with movies, documentaries, competition shows, and compelling Fuse original series like Sex Sells, and the always fabulous Big Freedia, which will thrill viewers from beginning to end.

The Pride bouquet will be available for R74.99 per month.

Trial period

Openview is also offering time Ultraview users the chance to explore the bouquet’s content with a free 3-day trial period, where after a monthly fee will apply.

Subscribers to Ultraview have the option of cancelling the subscription at any time.

The platform also promised more bouquets coming to the service “very soon.”

According to eMedia, viewers can look forward to the Spice bouquet which will also feature two channels of delightful content.

Compiled by Kaunda Selisho