From page to stage: ‘Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical’ set to tock Sandton

It will probably be one of the theatre’s hottest tickets this year. Diary of a Wimpy Kid The Musical will bring some of contemporary literature’s most popular characters to life on stage in April at The Theatre on the Square in Sandton.

Diary of a Wimpy Kid has become one of the biggest-selling book series ever. Since its release in 2007, it has drawn millions of young readers with its blend of humour, relatable characters, and punchy storytelling.

The main character, Greg Heffley, is a middle-schooler in suburban America who sees himself as a future success but struggles with the realities of friendships, family, and fitting in. He captures everything in his journal, which, in turn, is the book that mixes diary entries and comic illustrations.

Adults enjoy them just as much as kids because the humour is sharp, the illustrations comical, and the situations familiar to anyone who remembers the challenges of growing up or, for that matter, raising kids.

The musical follows the books and their themes to a T. Heffley battles bullies, navigates tricky friendships, and avoids the dreaded Cheese Touch.

Theatre owner and showrunner Daphne Kuhn co-produced the production alongside director Vicky Friedman.

Kuhn said the story will resonate with children and adults. “It is real and relevant and deals with issues like friendship, loyalty, and identity. That is why kids relate to it so much,” she said.

“Very few productions capture these experiences in a modern way. A lot of theatre still rehashes around the lovely classics, but this story reflects what kids are experiencing now.”

The production of Wimpie Kid The Musical is also a first for South Africa. Kuhn said securing the rights to stage the musical was a major achievement, and she feels it is also an important project for youth development. “It is a scoop for the theatre,” she added.

Opportunity for a young cast

For Kuhn, the production also presents a substantial opportunity for young actors. “We have two alternating casts of eighteen people in each cohort so they can take turns,” she said. “Each cast member is a very talented young person, with some more experienced actors in the mix,” she said.

“It will allow them the most wonderful opportunity of being part of an international production, a first premiere for South Africa. They will grow and develop important life skills that come with drama and theatre, such as confidence, communication and teamwork.”

She said that rehearsals are in full swing, and the creative team partnering with Kuhn is dedicated to making the production as dynamic as possible.

“Vicky Friedman, who is also the driving force behind the Fame Academy, has done an outstanding job. She nurtures kids through musical theatre and has played a huge role in this production,” she said. “Dale Ray is our musical director and has done brilliantly bringing energy to the songs. Wilhelm Disbergen’s set design will transport audiences into Greg’s world.”

Show runs for a month

Bookings are already open, and ticket sales are on a positive trajectory. “We have been inundated with school bookings, which is wonderful,” Kuhn said.

“We want to allow kids to experience theatre and all that comes with it. The excitement, the entertainment, and the educational aspects. Theatre is a powerful tool for development and literacy. It is fantastic to see such enthusiasm from schools.”

And while the show has not had its first curtain call yet, the arts industry at large has taken note. “There is already interest from Cape Town and other major centres, but we just need to get it off the ground first,” she said. “We are excited. We do it out of passion. Both Vicky and I have been in this industry for decades, and we believe in the success of Wimpie Kid The Musical.”

Show details and bookings:

Venue: Theatre on the Square, Johannesburg

Dates: 4 April – 4 May 2025

Tickets: Directly through the theatre or at Webtickets

Box Office: 011 883 8606

More Info: www.theatreonthesquare.co.za

