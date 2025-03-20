Must stream:Dive into the Gripping Emotional Drama,’Causeway’ this weekend!

‘Causeway’: surviving physical and emotional trauma. Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry carry this brilliant movie.

A brilliant channel that is often overlooked in SA is Apple TV+. With an amazing line-up of movies, it’s well worth the subscription.

I keep finding gems to watch and spotted a particular diamond this week. Although not a new movie, I could watch this one repeatedly.

Apple TV+’s Causeway (2022) is a deeply moving and introspective drama that explores trauma, healing, and human connection.

Directed by Lila Neugebauer, the film is a raw and poignant story carried by stellar performances from Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry.

Lawrence can do no wrong in my eyes except that one horrid flick she did called Mother, but let’s move on.

With its quiet, reflective tone and realistic script, Causeway doesn’t rely on grand action or melodrama but instead draws its power from its characters’ small, intimate moments.

This is an emotional drama.

The story

Brian Tyree Henry and Jennifer Lawrence in “Causeway”, now streaming on Apple TV+

The movie follows Lynsey (Jennifer Lawrence), a US soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury while serving in Afghanistan.

Forced to return home to New Orleans, she struggles with physical recovery and the emotional scars left by her experiences.

Lynsey, who finds solace in routine and discipline, becomes restless as she waits for redeployment.

However, she is faced with an unexpected challenge: reintegrating into a life that feels foreign to her.

We often hear about soldiers going through this and battling post-traumatic

stress disorder.

Her strained relationship with her mother (Linda Emond)only adds to her isolation. Seeking independence, Lynsey takes a job cleaning pools and tries to navigate her life in a place that no longer feels like home.

Things take an emotional turn when she meets James (Brian Tyree Henry), a car mechanic carrying his burdens.

As their friendship develops, they find an unspoken understanding of each other’s pain, creating a bond that is both delicate and profound.

Characters and performances

Brian Tyree Henry and Jennifer Lawrence in “Causeway”, now streaming on Apple TV+



Lawrence delivers a stunningly restrained performance as Lynsey. She embodies Lynsey with a quiet vulnerability, showing the character’s internal struggles through subtle expressions and body language.

There’s a deep sadness in her performance, but also resilience, making Lynsey a fully realised and deeply human character.

Henry gives an equally moving performance as James, a local mechanic dealing with the loss of his leg in a car accident that also took the lives of his loved ones.

Unlike Lynsey, James’ wounds are visible, but his emotional pain is just as deep. Henry brings warmth and depth to the role, making James a truly relatable and compassionate figure.

His friendship with Lynsey forms the heart of the movie, offering moments of genuine connection that feel earned rather than forced.



His performance was so powerful that it earned him an Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actor.

The cast

Lila Neugebauer and Jennifer Lawrence in “Causeway”, now streaming on Apple TV+.



Linda Emond plays Lynsey’s mother, Gloria, with a distant yet complicated affection.

She struggles to connect with her daughter, reflecting on the real-life difficulties many veterans face when returning home.

Stephen McKinley Henderson also makes a brief but memorable appearance as Lynsey’s doctor, helping to establish the challenges of her recovery.

Realism and emotional depth

Jennifer Lawrence in “Causeway”, now streaming on Apple TV+

One of Causeway’s greatest strengths is its realism.

They don’t rush to provide answers or solutions. Instead, it allows its characters to sit with their pain and gradually work through it.

The dialogue feels organic, never overwritten, and the silences between words often carry just as much weight as the conversations themselves.

Lynsey’s recovery journey is portrayed with honesty.

She struggles with basic tasks, deals with memory lapses, and faces frustration as she tries to regain control of her body and mind.

The film also sheds light on the often-overlooked struggles of veterans who come home physically injured but emotionally unprepared for civilian life.

The setting in New Orleans adds to the film’s authenticity.

The humid, quiet streets, the blue-collar neighbourhoods, and the everyday routines of the characters make the story feel grounded in reality.

It’s not a war movie — it’s a story about what happens after the war and the battle to find a sense of normalcy.

Themes of healing and connection

At its core, Causeway is about healing, not just from physical injuries but from emotional wounds as well.

Lynsey and James’ friendship is beautifully crafted, with neither character “fixing” the other, but instead offering understanding and companionship.

Their bond is one of mutual recognition; they see each other’s pain without judgment. The film also explores themes of escape and acceptance.

Lynsey wants to redeploy because it’s easier than facing life at home, while James is trying to find peace with a past he cannot change. Their struggles are different, but they share a longing for something they can’t quite define.

Cinematography and direction

Lila Neugebauer’s direction is subtle yet effective. She allows scenes to breathe, using long, unhurried shots that capture the quiet tension between

characters.

The cinematography by Diego García is intimate and natural, often relying on soft, muted lighting that reflects the film’s sombre yet hopeful tone.

The film avoids excessive flashbacks or heavy-handed storytelling, instead trusting its audience to piece together the emotions behind each moment.

Final thoughts

Causeway is a slow, meditative, and deeply emotional journey that lingers with you long after

the credits roll.

Lawrence and Henry deliver two of the most heartfelt performances of their careers, making

this an unforgettable character study.

The film’s strength lies in its authenticity; it never feels forced or manipulative but instead offers a deeply human portrayal of

trauma and healing.

While some viewers may find its pacing too slow, those who appreciate character-driven dramas will find it to be a rewarding and emotionally resonant experience.



It’s a film about the quiet moments – the ones where pain is acknowledged, healing begins, and two lost souls find comfort in each other’s company.



With its realistic script, powerful performances, and deep emotional core, it stands as a moving and important film, proving that sometimes the smallest stories can have the biggest impact.

In the end, are the mental and emotional remnants of war worth it?