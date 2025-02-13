World Radio Day: Importance of the world’s oldest mass communication medium in a world of many choices

World Radio Day was proclaimed in 2011 by the UNESCO member states.

Radio is considered the oldest electronically powered mass communication medium in the world, and its endurance shines through, even in a time when there is a ubiquity of choice in mediums.

February 13th is World Radio Day, which was proclaimed in 2011 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) member states.

In 2012, it was adopted by the United Nations General Assembly as International Day of the United Nations, and 13 February became World Radio Day (WRD).

Radio contributes to achieving the UN’s international objectives by supporting populations during climate disasters such as tropical storms and floods.

It helps disseminate fact-based information, listeners’ voices, and dedicated radio shows.

The radio jock

“I believe radio has remained a relevant and vital medium because it has always embraced new technologies rather than resisting them,” said Jacaranda FM’s Martin Bester.

“Elements like TV, CDs, tapes, online streaming, websites and, these days, social media could all have been threats to the radio industry on a global scale – but they never replaced it.”

Bester’s words are supported by how podcasts, which come in the form of video, insist on having an audio version of the podcast as somewhat of a simulation of radio without the callers.

“By working with these innovations and incorporating them into its content delivery, radio has managed to stay both current and essential. This is why radio remains so powerful; its openness to change is key,” said the host of Breakfast With Martin Bester.

When asked about his most memorable moment on the radio, Bester was spoilt for choice.

“There are so many moments that come to mind when I try and think of my most memorable moments on air,” he said.

But it’s the listeners that have etched themselves on Bester’s memory.

“Whether it’s kids participating in our ‘Friday’s My Day’ segment or adult callers sharing insightful—and often funny—comments, those moments have truly shaped my journey on air,” he shared.

Radio and Climate Change

For this year’s World Radio Day, the UN has dedicated it to Radio and Climate Change.

“This year, we are paying tribute to the different ways in which radio serves as a tool for adapting to and mitigating the effects of climate disruption in our rapidly changing world,” averred Unesco Director-General Audrey Azoulay.

Azoulay mentioned last year’s rare flooding in the Sahara Desert and the deadly Typhoon Yagi, which struck South-East Asia.

“At a time when such extreme weather events are becoming increasingly common, we must recognise the critical and often life-saving role of radio,” she said.

The director-general said the medium could help avert natural disasters because its frequencies can travel across continents and receivers that use very little energy.

“Radio can reach even the most remote locations and function even when electricity fails. This makes radio a unique medium in crisis situations; by acting as an early warning system, it can reduce disaster risk and save countless lives.”

