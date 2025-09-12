‘We’re finally getting recognition’: Xolani Guitars on his nomination at Yvonne Chaka Chaka’s awards

Xolani Guitars has collaborated with a range of artists, including Black Coffee and Sjava

Music awards such as the South African Music Awards and the Metros shine the spotlight on those we usually see and hear.

However, the Backing Vocalists and Session Musicians (BVSM) shine the spotlight on people who play an intricate part in the making of the music.

“Awards like these ones, which focus on session musicians, I feel honoured that we’re getting that recognition as session musicians and backing vocalists, that there’s actually a platform that appreciates what we do in the background,” Xolani Skhosana told The Citizen.

Skhosana, who is popularly known as Xolani Guitars, is a nominee at this year’s BVSMA in the Rookie Instrumentalist category.

The BVSM awards

The BVSM awards, now in its fifth year, was founded by iconic singer Yvonne Chaka Chaka.

“To all the outstanding nominees, you are the heartbeat behind the music that moves our nation. Your artistry, passion and dedication have shaped the soundscape of South Africa,” she said in a statement announcing this year’s nominees.

“May you continue to inspire, and may this recognition fuel you to reach even greater heights.”

As a composer, Skhosana has contributed to hits like Khusela by Kabza De Small and Msaki, Superman by DJ Stokie, and he is featured in Kelvin Momo’s Tintsumi.

“Sometimes you get a beautiful song and you wanna know whose behind it as well. But for them to introduce these awards, for me it’s like finally we’re getting our recognition.”

Xolani the guitarist’s journey

Skhosana, who hails from Tembisa, started playing the guitar around 2005, inspired by the likes of Jimmy Dludlu and Jonathan Butler.

However, he only began playing professionally in 2013.

“I used to work at the help desk, as a customer care service consultant at the airport. I quit work around 2012 because I thought ‘I don’t belong here’ and said ‘let me take a leap of faith’. It wasn’t easy,” he says.

The first time he made money from his guitar was when he received R100 for a gig.

“From that R100 it pushed me to believe that I can actually make more. That R100 changed everything for me.”

He told himself that if he could make R100 from this guitar and this music, “definitely there’s more to it. Today I’m still pushing and it’s even bigger dreams. The first dream I had back in the day was to be heard and perform on stage and I’ve accomplished that…there’s so many dreams that I’ve accomplished.”

The first established artist Skhosana worked with was singer Bantu Soul, whom he encountered by chance in 2014 while performing with his guitar.

“He just said ‘we must jam sometime,’” shares Skhosana. A few days later, Bantu Soul reached out to him.

“He was like ‘my man, let’s do Live AMP on SABC1 tonight’. I was like ‘what?’. I wasn’t even prepared, but I was like, let me do this,” shares the lead guitarist.

“Your vision is connected to the things you want to do, and the people that you meet are connected to that vision that you’ve planned. It’s not by luck, I think it’s preparation, meeting people that are prominent in the industry.”

Since then, Skhosana has collaborated with a range of artists, including Grammy award-winning Black Coffee, Sjava, Madala Kunene, and many other prominent figures.

Building his name

In the last few years, Skhosana has gone on to become an artist in his own right, performing on stage as the leading artist.

“For me, it was deciding about whether I wanna be a follower or a leader in the music journey. I took that step because I don’t want to be this guy that plays for someone forever,” says the 36-year-old.

“Because what happens if that someone doesn’t see your value in their music or their performance, obviously they are gonna get a replacement. So I decided to do my own thing where no one can replace me,” he says.

“I don’t wana be that artist. I wana take this lead and be in charge of this music, tell my story and interpret someone’s story.”

He says taking initiative and being a leader is something that’s always been in him.

“But what I’ve learnt is that you can’t lead, unless you are led. So, I needed to be led first and understand what it takes to be a leader,” he says.

He still works as a session musician, although it’s not a priority as it was before.

His dreams for the future are to give back in the form of teaching and helping others who want to get into music.

“Giving a chance to another Xolani in the township that has a dream for music. There are no music schools in the township. Maybe have an academy for kids in the township where they can learn music, without being charged and get that education for free. That is one of my dreams. I believe in making a difference.”

