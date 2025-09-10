‘What I witnessed was a miracle’: Chymamusique speaks after accident that claimed five lives

Chymamusique was involved in a car accident near Ysterberg Mountain, outside Polokwane.

DJ and music producer Chymamusique has described surviving a tragic car accident that claimed five lives as nothing short of a miracle.

The accident occurred on Saturday morning, 30 August, on the N1 near Ysterberg Mountain, outside Polokwane.

Among the deceased was producer Calvin Masetla, popularly known as DJ Poizen. Two people, including Chymamusique, were injured and rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Chymamusique: ‘200% a miracle’

Following his release from ICU this week, Chymamusique shared a photo of himself on a hospital bed.

He wrote on Instagram Stories: “If you ever doubt God, hit me up in October. What I’m witnessing is 200% a miracle.”

He added in another post: “God, you know why. You’re the author and finisher of our lives. Sorry, and please help us all. We are your children, and we have seen your powerful hand. May we find healing and strength for each day of our lives.”

Chymamusique’s IG stories posts. Pictures: Instagram/@chymamusique

His team released a statement on Monday, announcing that he was out of ICU after four surgeries.

“Chymamusique is out of ICU. As of now, four successful operations, one outstanding. Hospitalised until further notice. Thank you for your prayers and support during the toughest times,” the statement read.

Tributes pour in for DJ Poizen

Chymamusique also shared a heartfelt farewell to DJ Poizen.

“See you in heaven, mchana (my friend). I spent the last few minutes of your life with you. #RIPPoizen.”

Fans and other celebrities have also taken to social media to pay tribute to the late DJ. Here are a few reactions from X.

A sad time indeed, Rest well my Brother,you did your part in this music industry, thanks to have made this beutiful song with you#Poizen#RipPoizen pic.twitter.com/RydrWi36wd August 30, 2025

I still can't believe this was his last project he gave us… May your soul rest in peace my brother..

Only Him knows and all we can do is accept his will#RIPPoizen pic.twitter.com/nYVJdkIE3w — Nice_Guy (@Polao5) September 1, 2025

It’s starting to sink in that Poizen is gone. 💔 He used his talent to glorify God and heal others. A generational talent has been lost, and so many more were meant to benefit from his gift. Death, don’t be proud. 🕊️ #RIPPoizen pic.twitter.com/5W22dweAP1 — Sphephelo Mabena (@SphepheloMabena) August 31, 2025

